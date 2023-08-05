"Never thought this would happen"- Pac-12 fans vent out their frustration after the conference narrows down to just four teams

The disintegration of the Pac-12 in real time has rattled fans who have witnessed a once proud conference of champions being picked off by the Big Ten and Big 12.

The hemorrhaging began in earnest with the double blow of losing Oregon and Washington to the ambitious Big Ten together.

When Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark announced on Friday that the trio of Arizona State, Arizona, and Utah were departing for the Big 12, it was almost expected.

"We are thrilled to welcome Arizona, Arizona State and Utah to the Big 12. The Conference is gaining three premier institutions both academically and athletically, and the entire Big 12 looks forward to working alongside their presidents, athletic directors, student-athletes and administrators."

It left the Pac-12 with four teams only for the 2024-2025 season. No one really thought that the end would come as swiftly and as brutally as it has unfolded in the past fortnight.

Commissioner George Kliavkoff's stance on the potential media deal did not age very well.

“What we’ve seen is the longer we wait for the media deal, the better our options get,” Kliavkoff said. "I think our board realizes that. There’s an underlying shift in the media market that’s happening and we’re long-term taking advantage of that, but short term it may have provided some hiccups.”

Fans on Twitter could not hide their disappointment at the way the conference's saga has unraveled.

Erick Rees 🟦 @ErickRees2022 @pac12 I NEVER thought this would ever happen. It only took a few years to dismantle a century of champions. Sad day for sure.

superdave @dave_augusto @pac12 It's not just Larry Scott - it's all the leadership at each of the universities for allowing this happen.



This didn't happen overnight.

WrigleyvilleUte @jhallito @pac12 Good hell. You did it to yourselves. Presidents screwed around for years without giving a care. Hired 2 commissioners that ruined the conference. I feel bad but it’s been a disaster.

James @JRB1LLC @pac12 Bring in new leadership . Step 1

The Pops @talkswithpops @pac12 The PAC 12 has been dragging its feet for decades on remaining a competitive conference. So many policies and rules that ultimately dug their own ceremonial grave.



Things change. Systems adjust. Sports is always evolving.

What next for the Pac-12?

The loss of Oregon and Washington as a package opened the floodgates and scuppered any potential TV deal that could have been negotiated by Kliavkoff.

Washington State President Kirk Schulz did not mince his words with regard to the programs that left the conference.

"We are disappointed with the recent decisions by some of our Pac-12 peers."

Speculations regarding Kliavkoff potentially negotiating a deal with Apple TV+ are abuzz. However, such a move will put games behind a paywall. According to financial reporter Jim Williams, such a deal would not be very lucrative.

"Per @dennisdoddcbs the 9 members will see the numbers - likely the best and final figures on their @pac12 media deal. Deal - Worth north of $25 million per year per team. At least 50% linear with @AppleTV as the tier 1 rights holder for everything and a sub. lic agreement with a linear partner."

There have been suggestions that the Pac-12 and ACC (Atlantic Coast Conference) could merge to ward off their imminent demise.

Another alternative has been floated of late. It involves George Kliavkoff contacting Mountain West Conference commissioner Gloria Nevarez about a potential merger.

It's about time to stop referring to it as Pac-12, as it's the Pac-4 now, with its existence in grave danger.