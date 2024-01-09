$1,000,000 NIL valued Michael Penix Jr.’s GF Olivia Carter shows off Washington QB’s dapper ski mask look for natty championship

The big day is finally here for Michael Penix Jr. and the Washington Huskies, who would be looking to create history in Houston, Texas, when they take on the No.1 Michigan Wolverines for the national championship.

The Huskies quarterback has already entered the NRG stadium looking all dapper. Present at the stadium to extend her support, his girlfriend Olivia Carter posted his ski mask loo on Instagram. She captioned the post:

"MICHAEL PENIX JR 🥶"

Screenshot via Instagram

Wearing an off-white sweatshirt and a black ski mask with his trademark bold white-frame glasses, Penix seemed to reel in the atmosphere before taking the field. Have a look:

The $1,000,000 NIL-valued QB seemed determined to give his best one last time for Washington, having declared for the 2024 NFL draft. Kalen DeBoer and the Huskies will have much riding on their star quarterback, who has been exceptional throughout the season, recording 4,648 yards and 35 TDs.

'Fangirl' moment of Olivia Carter over Michael Penix Jr.

Olivia Carter was buzzing with excitement after Penix's dazzling display led the Huskies to a 37-31 victory over the Texas Longhorns, earning them a spot in the championship clash. With an impressive 430 passing yards and two touchdowns, Penix showed why he’s widely sought in the upcoming 2024 NFL draft.

When asked if the Sugar Bowl marked his best-ever game for the Huskies, Michael Penix Jr. confidently responded, "Nah, we got one more to go." This declaration set the stage for a thrilling showdown against the top-seeded Michigan Wolverines.

Having a fangirl moment over her boyfriend, Olivia Carter expressed her enthusiasm on Instagram, sharing a clip of Penix's interview with the caption:

"Say that then baby."

The national championship promises an electrifying battle between the Huskies and the Wolverines, captivating football fans nationwide. Tune in to ESPN to witness the epic duel unfold at the NRG Stadium in Houston.

