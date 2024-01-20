$1,200,000 NIL-valued Sam Hartman has unique reaction to J.J. McCarthy and GF Katya Kuropas’ hearty engagement

Former Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy is fresh off leading the Wolverines to their first national title since 1997. Continuing his good fortune in 2024, McCarthy also popped the question to his longtime girlfriend, Katya Kuropas.

And, of course, she said yes as the couple shared the news on Instagram with scintillating photos on the beach. Katya captioned the images:

“Me, You & Markley Forever & Ever ✨”

As fans poured their love in the comment section, there was a rather unusual comment from McCarthy's friend Sam Hartman. The former Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback, who has an On3 NIL valuation of $1.2 million, commented:

"This is why you couldn’t come to dinner…"

From the looks of it, it seems that the former Michigan quarterback ducked dinner plans for one of his life's most beautiful and important moments. Hartman would surely understand.

J.J. McCarthy declares for 2024 NFL draft

In a move that surprised few, J.J. McCarthy has officially declared for the 2024 NFL draft after steering the Michigan Wolverines to the 2023 national championship. The quarterback will wave goodbye to his senior season eligibility to pursue his NFL dreams.

McCarthy took to X (formerly Twitter) to share the news, expressing the difficulty of the decision:

"After three incredible years at the University of Michigan, I have decided to enter the 2024 NFL draft. The decision was not easy and how could it be — I love my teammates. I love my coaches and I love it here in Ann Arbor."

Acknowledging the tough choice, he mentioned consulting with family, coach Jim Harbaugh and others whose opinions he highly values.

Having fulfilled the dream of leading the Wolverines to a national title, McCarthy's legacy at Michigan is etched in glory. The quarterback, with just one loss in his two seasons as the starter, said:

“I have said it before, the University of Michigan is the greatest university in the world. Every time I walked out of the tunnel to see over 100k in Maize and Blue.”

As McCarthy bids farewell to the college football stage, his new chapter awaits in the NFL.

