10 best Pop-Tarts Bowl memes that are cracking up the internet following Kansas State vs NC State showdown

In the aftermath of the thrilling Pop-Tarts Bowl, where the Kansas State Wildcats emerged victorious against the North Carolina State Wolfpack, it's not just the on-field action that's making headlines.

The internet is buzzing with laughter as a wave of Pop-Tarts Bowl memes floods social media platforms. The inaugural game, which saw Kansas State celebrating their win by devouring an edible mascot, has become a meme goldmine.

Let's dive into the 10 best Pop-Tarts Bowl memes that are cracking up the internet and adding an extra layer of sweetness to this college football spectacle.

The Pop-Tarts takeover at Camping World Stadium

Thursday night witnessed the birth of a new tradition in college football – the Pop-Tarts Bowl, formerly known as the Cheez-It Bowl.

Kansas State emerged triumphant, defeating NC State 28-19 in a thrilling match. However, it was the edible mascot that stole the spotlight, making a grand entrance from a giant toaster. The audience cheered as it performed a cinematic routine, complete with pyrotechnics, before the big reveal.

Post-game celebrations took an unexpected turn as the Wildcats feasted on the first-ever edible mascot. With Taylor Swift's "Ready For It?" playing in the background, the life-sized frosted strawberry Pop-Tart was lowered into a giant "toaster" for the victorious team to devour.

Coach Chris Klieman and MVP quarterback Avery Johnson had the honor of taking the first bites, adding a unique and playful twist to the traditional victory celebration.

Kansas State vs NC State Showdown: Game highlights and memorable moments

Kansas State's strategic moves left a lasting impression, as in the second quarter, a fake punt caught NC State off guard, leading to a 30-yard gain and setting the stage for a crucial touchdown. Later in the game, a 15-play, 72-yard drive by the Wildcats sealed their victory.

NC State, determined to make a comeback, executed a trick play in the third quarter with tight end Trent Pennix's remarkable 60-yard touchdown. However, it wasn't enough to overcome Kansas State's lead.

Despite their efforts, the Wolfpack fell short, and the two-point conversion that could have narrowed the gap was erased by a VJ Payne sack. DJ Giddens and Avery Johnson played pivotal roles in securing Kansas State's victory.

Giddens, with 152 rushing yards, showcased his skill and determination. Johnson, not only a star quarterback but also a rushing force, contributed 71 yards on 7 attempts, including a crucial touchdown that solidified the Wildcats' lead.

