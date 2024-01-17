2023 national champions Michigan Wolverines are swirling in rumors as contract negotiations with coach Jim Harbaugh are ongoing while he interviews for NFL jobs. Harbaugh met the LA Chargers front office for the head coaching role, the team announced on Monday.

All this hasn't escaped the attention of prominent American businessman and Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy, who took to X to express his frustration at the impasse in contract negotiations. As per Yahoo, the coach seeks immunity from being fired if found in breach of the ongoing NCAA investigations.

Talks between Harbaugh and the University of Michigan are reportedly at a deadlock, mostly due to the coach's insistence on an alleged "immunity clause" to be embedded in his contract extension.

Michigan alum Portnoy, with a net worth of $100 million, as per Marca, publicly criticized the team's stance. In a post directed at @UMichAthletics, Portnoy wrote:

"I don't care if he murdered somebody, he's got a lifetime contract. What are we doing here? Sign him if this is what he wants."

Jim Harbaugh is reportedly seeking protection from any potential NCAA findings or sanctions resulting from ongoing investigations into the football program. This clause, however, raises concerns within the university about the implications of potential violations and the resulting consequences.

Jim Harbaugh's unique contract demands

As the negotiations unfold, it becomes apparent that Harbaugh's contract demands extend beyond the immunity clause. The coach is also seeking a delay in the start date of the new contract, aiming to maintain a lower buyout that NFL teams would have to pay if they decide to hire him.

The University of Michigan, on the other hand, is reportedly pushing for an increased buyout, adding complexity to the already intricate negotiations. The buyout has become a sticking point, with the university apparently seeking an increase from $1.5 million to $4 million in the new deal.

Additionally, Jim Harbaugh is pushing for specific termination clauses related to any future NCAA violations. He seeks a matrix of fines for potential breaches, aiming to protect himself from severe penalties in case of adverse findings.

The coach reportedly also advocates for a unique approach to termination decisions, proposing that a three-member arbitration panel, rather than the athletic director, should determine "for cause" termination.

Ongoing NCAA investigations and Harbaugh's coaching future

In the backdrop of these negotiations lies the shadow of the ongoing NCAA investigations into the Michigan football program.

Harbaugh faces Level I violation charges related to alleged non-disclosure during investigations into Level II violations in 2020 and 2021.

The coach served a suspension in 2023 for the former case and received a Big Ten suspension for the latter, missing six games in the national title-winning season.

As Harbaugh simultaneously explores coaching opportunities in the NFL, including recent talks with the Chargers, his coaching future remains uncertain.

