Nick Saban may have retired as the head coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide, but fans and former players of the program continue to reminisce the various memories they made with him in Tuscaloosa. After a seventeen-year stint with the Crimson Tide, the 72-year-old left college football fans in a state of shock when he announced his retirement in January this year.

The Crimson Tide are now transitioning into a new era under new head coach Kalen DeBoer, who was brought in as Nick Saban's successor. While fans continue to wait in anticipation to witness DeBoer's debut campaign in Tuscaloosa, former Alabama RB Derrick Henry came forward to share a hilarious story about the retired head coach.

In a recent post going viral on social media, Derrick Henry opened up about a hilarious moment that occurred with Nick Saban during his stint in Tuscaloosa. He shared the story of how Nick Saban once frowned upon their post-game celebration rituals.

"He(Nick Saban) pulling up and he showing everybody saying 'You guys, you stop doing all that showboating. Doing all that prayer heads and act like you thanking God. And then later on at night at 12'o clock come and you down there smoking black and mild and drinking", Henry said while bursting out laughing.

Henry recalled that the 72-year-old pulled up a film asking them to stop 'showboating' when they scored on the field while engaging in celebratory drinks and smokes later on at night.

Derrick Henry had an impressive collegiate career under Coach Saban in Tuscaloosa. During his three-year stint with the Crimson Tide, he went on to win the 2015 Heisman trophy as well as the 2016 CFP national championship. The Tennessee Titans drafted him as the 45th overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft. Henry signed a two-year deal with the Baltimore Ravens following the 2023 season.

Nick Saban is enjoying retirement with his grandson

While the responsibility in Tuscaloosa now falls on Kalen DeBoer, Nick Saban is making the most of his retirement and creating beautiful memories with his family. His daughter Kristen recently shared a heartwarming clip of the 72-year-old teaching his grandson James the game of baseball.

"Hitting practice with Pawpaw", Kristen wrote in the caption along with a heart emoji

Spending quality time with the family was a rarity for the former Alabama HC during his tenure in Tuscaloosa. But it looks like retirement is allowing Saban to embrace all the quality time he gets to spend with them.

