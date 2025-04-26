142 year old Texas business offers a special welcome gift to Dallas Cowboys Tyler Booker

Alabama Crimson Tide star Tyler Booker found himself a home on Day 1 of the 2025 NFL draft. The Dallas Cowboys selected the guard with the 12th overall pick on Thursday. Booker spent three seasons in Tuscaloosa. Last year, he was honored as a First-Team All-American.
Lucchese, a 142-year-old Texas business, decided to give Tyler Booker a special gift after his Dallas move. The historical footwear manufacturer, shared a few stories on Instagram. These included snippets of them presenting Booker with a custom pair of Dallas Cowboys boots.
"Following the first round of the NFL Draft on the evening of Thursday, April 24, the Dallas Cowboys' first round pick, Tyler Booker, arrived today in Frisco, Texas, to tour The Star, the Dallas Cowboys World Headquarters, and visit with coaches and front office staff. To help officially welcome Booker to the team, Lucchese presented the newers Cowboys player with Boots," the cpation read.
Lucchese also mentioned that they provided the ex-Alabama star with a custom-fitting session. According to them, Booker is the first player drafted by the Cowboys to receive a pair of boots from the brand. They promised to continue with this tradition going down the line.
Booker spent three seasons with the Crimson Tide. He played in a total of 38 games for the program before deciding to forego his final year of collegiate eligibility. Draft experts and analysts projected the Cowboys to utilize their first-round pick on getting Dak Prescott more options on offense.
However, it looks like the team decided to address the void left by Zack Martin's retirement after 11 seasons. Booker comes in as an ideal replacement for Martin, leaving Jerry Jones' team complete with a strong O-line.
Tyler Booker is looking forward to his time with the Dallas Cowboys
After hearing his name, Booker opened up about how he was excited to begin his professional footballing journey in Dallas.
The guard talked about how the Cowboys boasted a rich history of successful offensive linemen. He is now looking to create his own legacy with the franchise. Tyler Booker also expressed his excitement about creating a friendship with quarterback Dak Prescott.
"I'm super excited. I'm blessed to be a Cowboy. It's a great tradition of great offensive linemen and I'm excited to follow suit with all that comes before me."
"I can't wait to get on the phone with Dak," Booker said. "Getting the protection, making sure he goes clean every single game. I'm just so excited to be a Cowboy."
On Day 2, the Cowboys decided to go with EDGE Donovan Ezeiruaku in Round 2 and CB Shavon Revel Jr. in Round 3. It will be interesting to see if these additions will be enough to make Jerry Jones' team a legitimate Super Bowl contender this upcoming season.
Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.