Tyler Booker's GF Kalani reveals Dak Prescott's facetime call with new Cowboys OL after getting drafted

The Dallas Cowboys drafted the Alabama Crimson Tide star Tyler Booker as the 12th overall pick of the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft on Thursday. Following his draft, the offensive lineman received a personal call from Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.

On Friday, Tyler Booker's girlfriend, Kalani, updated her Instagram story with a clip in which the Cowboys rookie can be spotted talking to Prescott on FaceTime. The quarterback can also be seen interacting with Kalani when Booker turned the camera towards her.

"NEW QB!!!!!" Kalani captioned the IG story.

Tyler Booker's GF Kalani reveals Dak Prescott's facetime call with new Cowboys OL (Image Credit: Kalani/IG)

Before sharing the BTS moment of Dak Prescott's FaceTime with Tyler Booker, Kalani celebrated the OL's draft in the Cowboys with a special message. Kalani reshared an IG post from Alabama featuring Booker's draft news on her story, attached with a 5-word message that read:

"HOW BOUT DEM COWBOYS BABY."

Tyler Booker's signing didn't just make Dak Prescott excited, but also the Dallas Cowboys' owner, Jerry Jones. During his press conference appearance, following the first round of the 2025 NFL draft, Jones explained how adding Booker to the team would help the Cowboys' offensive line.

“Put him in there with that big Beebe and put him in with Tyler, and we might be able to tush push,” Jones said per ProFootballTalk.

Tyler Booker shared honest opinion on being drafted as Zack Martin's replacement

Tyler Booker has a lot of pressure on his shoulders, as filling in the shoes of retired Cowboys guard Zack Martin requires a lot. However, Booker has no intention of being Martin's replacement. He doesn't even want "to be another Zack Martin." Talking about being compared with Martin, during a post-draft interview with Cowboys' reporter Patrik Walker, Booker said:

"He's a Hall of Famer. I would be doing myself and the organization a disservice if I tried to be another Zack Martin."

Even though Tyler Booker doesn't consider himself Zack Martin's replacement, fans would be expecting some great things from the offensive lineman. The expectations would definitely be huge. Nevertheless, it would be exciting to see how well Booker performs in his first season with the Cowboys.

