Oregon quarterback Bo Nix enjoyed his return to Auburn on Saturday as he witnessed the No. 16 Tigers men's basketball team secure a 93-78 victory over LSU at Neville Arena. The SEC showdown marked Auburn's ninth consecutive win, and now boasts a 3-0 record in league play, a feat not achieved since 2020, and an impressive overall record of 14-2.

Nix, who has an On3 NIL valuation of $1.8 million, was accompanied by his supportive wife, Izzy Nix, who shared her excitement on social media. Izzy posted a snapshot of Neville Arena on Instagram with the caption:

"Good to be back !!!!!!! 🧡"

Nix spent three years as Auburn QB1, throwing for 7,251 yards and 39 touchdowns. He moved to the Ducks before the 2022 season.

The quarterback experienced the thrill of his old team's success on Saturday, reminiscent of the bygone days. The couple's presence added to the buzz, and during a break in the action, NIx's appearance on the midcourt video board prompted a loud and positive reaction from the fans.

The sold-out Neville Arena witnessed the Tigers' dominance, marking their fifth win in the last seven games against LSU and maintaining a four-game winning streak.

Izzy Nix reacts to Bo Nix's awesome TD

Izzy Nix couldn't contain her excitement as she witnessed her husband's spectacular touchdown pass to Tez Johnson in the Fiesta Bowl. Bo Nix, a Heisman Trophy finalist in the 2023 season, led the then-No. 8 Oregon to a 45-6 victory over the previously unbeaten No. 23 Liberty Flames.

Surrounded by her husband's parents, Izzy’s joyful reaction caught everyone’s attention as the Oregon quarterback mesmerized the stadium through his connection with Johnson.

The Nix family's collective elation captured the essence of a triumphant moment in college football. Nix's father, Patrick, couldn’t be more awestruck as he applauded his son's talent, while Krista Chapman, Nix's mom, jumped from her seat with hands in the air.

