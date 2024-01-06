Colorado's two-way star Travis Hunter is enjoying the college football offseason with his girlfriend, Leanna Lenee. Both of them run a channel on YouTube called "Travis and Leanna," where they vlog about their day.

The couple posted a video on the channel Thursday featuring the holiday season, where they are wrapping up the Christmas presents meticulously before decorating the Christmas tree.

While decorating the tree with warm-white LEDs and plastic bells, Lenee asks Hunter to place the "Angel with the trumpet" on top. However, for some reason, he couldn't reproduce the balance he showed on the field while performing the task.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

"Careful, be very careful," Leanna Lenee says repeatedly as the Buffaloes' wide receiver/cornerback tries his best not to fall over the tree while decorating it. After some practice with the angel falling from the tree, Travis Hunter managed to keep it still on top.

"I love Christmas, and I can't wait until tomorrow," Lenee said.

"Look at the tree I got," Hunter said. "We got the tree right. Look at the gifts perfectly wrapped by me. Christmas tree done by Ley Lilo Stitch. This is my favorite ornament right here."

"Thank you all for tuning in for the wrapping and, uh, Christmas decorating," the couple said.

"This is our first tree together, y'all ... It's our first tree in three years," Lenee said.

Timestamp:3:10

Also read: Travis Hunter’s GF Leanna shares cute snap of Colorado safety with adorable baby - “Daddy Travis"

Travis Hunter gets punished by Leanna Lenee

Hunter, who has an On3 NIL valuation of $2,100,000, faced the consequences of upsetting his girlfriend, Leanna Lenee, as she playfully punished him for an undisclosed transgression. Sharing the amusing incident on social media, Lenee revealed that Hunter's dinner and drink for the night were part of the penalty.

"Travis made me mad so this his dinner & drink tonight," Lenee wrote in her Instagram story.

Screenshot via Instagram

While the specific details of Hunter's misstep remained undisclosed, Lenne, who has been with Hunter since high school, often shares insights into their relationship, which involves launching a YouTube channel to explore various aspects of their journey together.

Also read: “Oh my god,” “Jesus” - Deion Sanders exclaims as Travis Hunter catches a huge fish in Lake Prime