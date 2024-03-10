$2,300,000 NIL-valued Travis Hunter drops fiery hype video as Colorado WR gets honored with 2023 Paul Hornung Award

Colorado's star athlete Travis Hunter added another feather to his cap by clinching the 2023 Paul Hornung Award. The award recognized him as the most versatile player in college football.

The electrifying sophomore's exceptional skills and contributions on both sides of the ball have garnered well-deserved recognition throughout the 2024 CFB season.

Hunter uploaded a fiery Instagram hype video that featured breathtaking moments from the 2023 college football season. The reel captured the essence of the cornerback's game, highlighting his athleticism, speed, reflexes, and dynamic on-field presence.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

From jaw-dropping catches to disrupting opponents with interceptions and leaving them in the dust with explosive bursts of pace, the video is an indicator of Hunter's multifaceted talent.

The video received appreciation from fans who flooded the comments section:

Screenshot via Instagram

The Paul Hornung Award, with its tradition rooted in recognizing players who excel on both offense and defense, pays homage to the legendary Paul Hornung.

Hunter, a cornerstone of Deion Sanders' team at Colorado, stood out even in a challenging season that concluded with a 4-8 record.

Also read: WATCH: $2,300,000 NIL-valued Travis Hunter adds another feather to his cap as Colorado WR bags deal with KFC

CFB analyst classifies Travis Hunter as 'Best overall player'

The versatile wide receiver has earned high praise from college football analyst Carl Reed Jr:

“Travis Hunter, in my opinion, is the best overall player in college football,” Reed Jr. said. “Offense. Defense. Playing both ways in every single game.”

Reed Jr. highlighted Hunter's ability to play both ways in every game, stressing his importance to the team. The analyst, assessing potential contenders for the 2024 Heisman Trophy, named Hunter the top candidate among impressive quarterbacks and wide receivers.

“Travis Hunter — there’s been nobody to be able to do what he does and play as many snaps as he does," stated Reed Jr.

With a $2.3 million NIL valuation (according to On3), Hunter's impact is expected to be substantial, especially if he maintains his health throughout the upcoming season.

In the previous season, Hunter's outstanding performance included 57 receptions, 721 yards, and 5 touchdowns on offense, along with 30 tackles, 2.0 TFL, 3 interceptions, and 5 pass breakups on defense.

Also read: PHOTO: $2.3 million NIL-valued Travis Hunter and fiancee Leanna shows off icy drip as couple twin for exciting event

Will Travis Hunter be the key for Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes in the 2024 CFB season? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.