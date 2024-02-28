Colorado Buffaloes two-way star Travis Hunter had a humorous reaction to his virtual counterpart in the NCAA 2025 revamped video game.

During a livestream on his YouTube channel on Monday, Hunter expressed disappointment and disbelief at his player ratings. He was visibly frustrated when he saw his catching abilities being subpar and said:

"Oh, hell! A 63? Now, this ain’t right! I know I ain’t that a**. Am I really that a**, bro?"

Though topping the Buffaloes' wide receiver list overall, Hunter found his catching rating at 63, the lowest on the team. While discussing his virtual representation, he was also not impressed with his speed ratings.

"Bro, I am slow as s**t. Why am I so slow?" Hunter said.

In the broader context of college football video games, EA Sports is making a highly anticipated return with College Football 25, set to release this summer.

It will be interesting to see if the ratings in EA Sports' version have some resemblance to players' anticipation.

Meanwhile, Travis Hunter's teammate and Colorado’s star quarterback, Shedeur Sanders, has already stirred speculation about his involvement on the game's cover.

Travis Hunter KFC deal

Colorado Buffaloes WR made headlines off the field after getting engaged to his fiancée Leanna Lenee. The 20-year-old has now secured a lucrative deal with fast-food giant Kentucky Fried Chicken.

With an ON3 NIL valuation of $2.3 million, Hunter shared his latest venture on Instagram. In a reel featuring a bag of KFC orders, Hunter expressed his craving for home-cooked meals, particularly mashed potatoes.

The dynamic WR is endorsing KFC's new "Smash'd Bowl." Hunter encouraged his followers to try the KFC meal, luring them with the tasty greed of a delightful combination of cheese, bacon bits, mashed potatoes and fries.

"It's real good. This is a perfect snack," Hunter said in the ad. "Y'all should go and try it."

This endorsement adds to Hunter's growing portfolio of NIL agreements, which already includes partnerships with names like Michael Strahan, Fanatics, Trading Card Central, and a collaboration with cryptocurrency firm FanDuel.

