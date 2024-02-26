Former NFL QB Cam Newton might not be in the game now but continues to make headlines. Recently, the former Auburn QB went viral on social media for a very different reason. It was not because of his footballing skills or the career he had in the NFL. Newton went viral because of a messy altercation.

A video shared on social media showed Cam Netwon getting into a heated brawl with a few people. The incident took place during his 7-on-7 youth football event in Atlanta.

In the video, Newton exchanged punches with a few people who tried to attack him. The video skips to another clip of Newton headlocking one person while fighting off another.

The video went viral as fans reacted hilariously to the incident at the youth football camp in Atlanta involving the former Auburn QB. One fan drew comparisons with how Cam Newton single-handedly led Auburn to glory during his collegiate days.

"Cam Newton fighting a team of people by himself is how Auburn won a national championship."

Here are a few more reactions on X to the former Auburn QB fighting several people at once:

The exact reason why the altercation broke out remains unknown. The 34-year-old remains a free agent who hasn't played in the NFL since the 2021 season.

Cam Newton's college record

Newton began his collegiate career with the Florida Gators in 2007. As a freshman, he was named as a backup to Tim Tebow. He went on to play in five games, recording 40 passing yards along with 103 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns.

In 2008, Newton played the season opener against Hawaii but injured himself, receiving a medical redshirt for the season. He transferred to Blinn College in 2009 for one season, after which he transferred to Auburn to play under coach Gus Malzahn.

During the 2010 season with Auburn, Cam Newton put up impressive performances, recording 2,854 passing yards and 30 TD passes along with 1,473 rushing yards and 20 rushing touchdowns.

He helped Auburn win the national championship by beating Oregon and also won the 2010 Heisman trophy. He was drafted by the Carolina Panthers as the first overall pick in the 2011 NFL draft.

