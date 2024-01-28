Deion Sanders has had a busy year as the head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes. He is now focused on preparing his players for the upcoming season in spring practice. Sanders is also having fun in his new role, taking advantage of the college football offseason.

On Saturday, $45M worth Colorado's head coach shared a cool photo of himself sitting on his new 'icy' vehicle on Instagram. He was dressed for winter adventure, with gloves, helmets, and other gear. He wrote under the photo,

"Winter Prime #CoachPrime"

Jeremy Bloom, a 2x Olympian and former NFL athlete, spotted one of his gears. Reacting to Coach Prime's chin protective equipment, Bloom commented,

"The Riddell chinstrap is killin me 🤣"

Screenshot via Instagram

Riddell makes all kinds of gear for all types of contact sports, and the chin strap indicated by Jeremy Bloom is generally used to keep the helmet in place. It is made up of a soft cup combined with a hard polycarbonate cup for protection.

Deion Sanders shows off new ride during Buffaloes training session

Colorado coach recently is making a splash this offseason, showing off a new addition to his coaching arsenal during the Buffaloes' spring training session.

With a coaching outfit on, Sanders took to Instagram from the Buffs' indoor training facility to flaunt his latest ride – a golf cart. Coach Prime captioned the post,

"Shoutout to a valuable partner @aflacduck y’all got me riding in style."

Sanders, optimistic about the upcoming season, captioned the post,

"God is GREAT! What He has In store for these young men is unbelievable. I’m claiming it!"

Coach Prime hopes to bounce back from a disappointing 4-8 season in 2023. He has high expectations for his team’s performance in the 2024 CFB season.

