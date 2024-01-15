$50,000,000 worth Deion Sanders reveals key that’s going to help Colorado Buffs succeed in 2024 CFB season

Colorado coach Deion Sanders is already getting ready for the 2024 college football season. While the majority of players and coaches are enjoying the offseason, Coach Prime has already drawn his roadmap for success for the upcoming season.

After a disappointing 2023 season, which was off to a fairytale start, Sanders will aim to kick things up a notch with the Buffs going forward. Coach Prime posted a reel on his Instagram featuring an excerpt from 'The Pregame Show.' Here is an excerpt:

"I don't want these young men tomorrow playing for me. I want them to play for us. Let's build on the relationships everyday. Let's have singular meetings with positional players every chance, opportunity you get."

"Get to know them; detail about themselves so that you know how to push that button and challenge them in some sort of way for the next level. That's gonna start with relationships, not only around the stadium, not in this room, but it's gonna be relation with your unit."

Sanders captioned the reel as follows:

"This journey has never been about me, it’s always been about US - and the key to US getting to where we are going is in the relationships we have with our players. US and Relationships are the key that unlocks the doors of trust and success. #CoachPrime #WeComing #iAintHardToFind"

The Colorado Buffaloes finished the 2023 season 4-8, which was a letdown after going 3-0 up at the start of their season.

Deion Sanders reshuffles coaching positions at Colorado

Deion Sanders is actively shaping the Colorado Buffaloes for the 2024 season. The seasoned offensive coordinator, Pat Shurmur, has been retained under Sanders' leadership.

Despite a winless streak during Shurmur's previous tenure, Coach Prime expressed careful consideration in his decision making:

"I could easily choose a coordinator for you, but instead of being hasty, I rather be right."

A notable addition to Sanders' coaching staff is Devin Rispress, who assumes the role of athletic director, bringing valuable experience from Florida A&M. The staff reshuffle includes changes in coaching positions, with Brett Bartolone moving from wide receivers coach to tight ends coach, and Jason Philips joining as the new wide receivers coach.

However, the pressing question regarding the defensive coordinator position remains. Sanders hinted at securing a high-profile candidate from the NFL, however, he did not reveal the name.

