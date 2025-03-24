2x Super Bowl champ drops 1-word message as Shedeur Sanders reveals why he chose football over baseball

Shedeur Sanders could've been a two-way player like his dad, Deion Sanders, but he chose to stick with football. The Colorado quarterback shared why he chose football over baseball in an Instagram post on the "2Legendary" podcast.

“After I worked out, I just felt like going to a batting cage and practicing my baseball skills, see what I still have," Shedeur said in the video. "I don't know. It's like when you get to that 60 and up range, then it gets really, really, really fast. That's what reminded me why, you know, I chose to stick to football. Yeah, I definitely am still baseballing this when I was younger.

“I lived to full, you know, youth. I don't know if I could have went pro in baseball because it's, like, you can put in the work with your eyes. Like, you gotta have a good eye for those fast, fast pitches. I'd rather get hit on a football field than get hit with a baseball.”

The post got a lot of attention, and two-time Super Bowl champ and former Jaguars WR Jimmy Smith dropped one word in the comments section for Shedeur:

"Yeah."

Shedeur’s decision to focus on football worked out for him. Along with Travis Hunter, Shedeur was one of the main players in transforming a 1-11 football program in Boulder into a 9-3 program in 2024. Last season, Coach Prime's son completed 74% of his passes, throwing for 4,134 yards and 37 touchdowns,

Shedeur Sanders addresses viral hat video and media speculation

As Shedeur prepares for the 2025 NFL draft, every aspect of his life is under scrutiny, from his interviews to his fashion choices. A viral video from the NFL combine showed the Colorado QB walking in downtown Indianapolis with hats from the New Orleans Saints, Cleveland Browns and Minnesota Vikings attached to his backpack.

Fans speculated about potential landing spots, but Sanders addressed the situation on his "2Legendary" webcast:

“That’s really all that was. It was nothing deeper than that at all. It’s just that, that was the souvenir I got from meeting with those teams. That was simply it. A lot of times, I don’t troll, things just happen the way it happens. I didn’t want to just stick these hats in my bag.”

Whether he meant it or not, the football world wants to know which team's hat Shedeur Sanders will be wearing in April 2025.

