Popular LSU Tigers gymnast Olivia Dunne and Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes have been dating for a few months since disclosing their relationship status.

The $3.5 million On3 NIL-valued Dunne expressed her love for Skenes on her Instagram stories on Valentine's Day.

"My Valentine! @paulskenes," Olivia Dunne wrote in the caption.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Image via Instagram

Image via Instagram

Dunne also uploaded an image of Skenes playing with her adopted golden retriever puppy, Roux.

How Paul Skenes and Olivia Dunne navigate a celebrity relationship

With Olivia Dunne being the most followed college sports star on various social media platforms and Paul Skenes getting selected No. 1 overall in the 2023 MLB draft by the Pittsburgh Pirates, their relationship is the definition of a celebrity match.

In an interview with the Pittsburgh Post Gazette, Paul Skenes described the difficulties of dating Olivia Dunne and the treatment the gymnast gets from fans whenever she attends a baseball game.

"It’s nice, for sure," Skenes said. "It can be a pain in the butt sometimes, to be honest, in terms of actually going somewhere. If one of us went out in Baton Rouge by ourselves, there’s probably gonna be someone there asking for something — picture, autograph, whatever.

"It’s nice to be able to have that conversation. She does get it. I do wish she could come to a baseball game and just enjoy it. It does irk me. I don’t have any control over it. She really doesn’t either. I’m sure it’ll get better as I go up levels, but that’s something I want for her."

Skenes further detailed how he deals with all the negativity on social media and his advice to Olivia Dunne about it.

"(LSU legend Joe Burrow) started 0-2 last year, and somebody mentioned to him that he was getting a lot of hate on social media," Skenes said. "He was like, 'I wouldn’t know. I don’t have it.' That’s the best way that I think you can handle that. If you don’t see any of it, nothing can get in your way.

"She doesn’t like seeing some of it, too. It’s worse for her. I’ve told her, ‘People are gonna write about you. People are gonna write about me. If it rattles you, if it makes you upset, you gotta find a way to either not see it or not get upset over it.’ In my mind, it’s a lot easier to not see it than not get upset over it."

The pair have been dating since last year, and despite the minute examination of their relationship, they have survived to celebrate Valentine's Day together.