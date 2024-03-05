Kristin Cavallari isn't interested in listening to dating advice from anyone. The 37-year-old TikTok star is dating a 24-year-old ex-college football player and has faced some criticism due to the 13-year age difference between the couple. She clapped back at the critics, asking them what they were going to do about it.

Cavallari is dating Mark Estes, a former Montana State Bobcats wide receiver. Estes played college ball for six seasons and ended his career with Montana Tech in 2023. Now he is back in the headlines for dating ‘The Hill’ star.

“So what are you going to do about it? Are you going to arrest me? Are you going to give me a ticket?” she said, lip syncing a voiceover in the video.

The TikTok star, who has an estimated net worth of $30 million according to Celebrity Net Worth, didn't leave anything up for interpretation, as she made it clear that she was talking about people who aren't happy that she is dating a 24-year-old.

“When they’re all up in arms that im dating a 24 year old. Andddd?” Cavallari captioned the video.

Estes has also become a TikTok celebrity as a member of the 'Montana Boyz' group. He supposedly formed the organization in 2021 with his friends Kaleb Campbell Winterburn and Kade Wilcox. Their TikTok account has almost 532,000 followers, and Cavallari has starred in one of the videos.

Mark Estes makes Kristin Cavallari happy

Kristin Cavallari revealed to the world last week through an Instagram post that she is dating Mark Estes. She shared a snap with her ex-college football star boyfriend from their vacation in Los Cabos, Mexico.

“He makes me happy,” she wrote in the caption.

Cavallari was earlier married to former Vanderbilt Commodores and Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler. They separated and announced their divorce in 2020 after dating for a decade and being married since 2013.

The ex-couple finalized their divorce in 2022 after reaching a financial settlement. They share joint custody of their two sons and a daughter.

