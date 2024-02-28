Who is Jay Cutler's ex-wife Kristin Cavallari? All about retired Bears QB's personal life as TV star begins new relationship

Jay Cutler and Kristin Cavallari were married for almost a decade, with the couple serving relationship goals for the most part. After a drawn-out separation, the former Chicago Bears quarterback and the television personality finalized their divorce in June 2022.

Recent reports indicate that Cavallari has moved on to a new partner. This article will touch upon that, her personal life and the personal life of her former significant other. So, without further ado, let's get to it.

Who is Kristin Cavallari?

Cavallari is a fashion designer, television personality and author. Cavallari has been in the public spotlight since 2004 when she starred in MTV reality TV show "Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County." She has since featured in numerous TV shows such as The Hills, National Lampoon's Van Wilder: Freshman Year, and her own E! Reality series "Very Cavallari."

Cavallari is also an accomplished business person, founding the company "Uncommon James." Her company retails homeware, skincare, jewelry and beauty products.

Furthermore, Cavallari authored her first book, an autobiography, "Balancing in Heels," in 2016. She followed that up by publishing two cookbooks, True Comfort and True Roots. Her cookbooks were a collaboration with renowned culinary expert Chef Mike Kubiesa. All of her books earned New York Times bestseller status.

Who is Kristin Cavallari's new boyfriend?

According to Page Six, Cavallari is currently dating model Mark Estes. Cavallari made their relationship Instagram official by posting loved-up pictures with the former college football player.

As for Estes, he shared a TikTok video that saw the couple embrace in front of a pool. The couple are loving their newfound romance.

It comes less than a year after Cavallari told E! News that dating hadn't been a priority since moving on from Jay Cutler.

Do Jay Cutler and Kristin Cavallari have children?

Yes, Jay Cutler and Kristin Cavallari have children. The couple share sons Camden, 11, and Jaxon, 9, and daughter Saylor, 8. The couple has been co-parenting their kids since their lengthy divorce case was finalized.