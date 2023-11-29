Jay Cutler's marriage to Kristin Cavallari was a favorite subject of Hollywood outlets for as long as it lasted.

But despite producing three children, it was soon destined to end, and it did in 2022 after a protracted divorce process that was impacted by financial issues amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The TV star later described it as "toxic" to Alex Cooper, but more than a year later, her enmity towars the former Chicago Bears quarterback seems to have subsided.

On Tuesday on her podcast "Let's Be Honest," Cavallari responded when asked whether she and Cutler were now on good terms:

"Yes, we are, and you guys, I never thought we would get here. I never thought we would get here. I didn’t. I’m so happy about it."

Kristin Cavallari reflects on continuing to be co-parents to her children with Jay Cutler

The Kristin Cavallari-Jay Cutler union produced three children: sons Camden, 10, and Jaxon, 8; and daughter Saylor, 7.

When they initially split in 2020, it was agreed that each parent would spend time with them every other week. The former "The Hills" star described the adjustment in 2021 to Grazia Gazette as follows:

"I have a week off where I can go to dinner every night with my friends if I want to. I can work really hard if I need to. I can stay at the office later if I need to. But when I have my kids, I’m not doing anything else."

Three years since it was first ratified, that co-parenting agreement has worked out for all parties involved, as she elaborated further on her podcast:

"My kids see it. I mean, it’s just easier. And, listen, I get it. When people’s hearts are breaking, it’s really difficult. It’s really, really difficult, and so, you know, seeing Jay happy is the best. That’s what I care about because I obviously see the benefits, my kids see the benefits, and yeah, life is really good right now, and I’m so thankful for it."

Cutler is currently dating Samantha Robertson, who was formerly married to and shares two daughters with Tracy Ayala, two-time Super Bowl performer Justin Timberlake's childhood friend and business partner.