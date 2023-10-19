Travis Kelce is the NFL's hottest topic currently for his purported relationship with Taylor Swift.

But once upon a time, Kristin Cavallari seemingly had a little "TV crush" on him.

Last month, the reality TV star and actress hosted the Kansas City Chiefs tight end on her podcast 'Let's Be Honest'. There, she told him:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"You were 100 percent my TV crush when (Catching Kelce) was on. I was in love with you."

But speaking to E! News on Monday, Cavallari set things straight:

"What's so funny is everyone was like, 'Kristin was shooting her shot with Travis.' I'm like, 'I actually wasn't there.' If I really have a crush on someone I'm not gonna tell you I had a huge crush on you and was in love with you. I've got more game than that."

Kristin Cavallari's marriage to Jay Cutler, explained

If, however, Kristin Cavallari really wanted to "catch" Travis Kelce, then it would not be her first time being romantically involved with an NFL player.

Back in September 2010, she began dating then-Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler. Seven months later, they became engaged. But in July 2011 it was called off - only for them to get back together in November. During their second engagement, their first child, a son named Camden Jack aka "Cam", was born in August 2012, the same day as a preseason game (Cutler appeared in uniform, but did not play).

The two eventually married in June 2013, and Cavallari would bear two more children - another son, Jaxon Wyatt aka "Jax;" and a daughter, Saylor James aka "Say".

In April 2020, the couple announced that they were planning to get divorced, simply claiming that they had been "growing apart". Financial issues, however, meant that it did not occur until over two years later, in June 2022.

Two months after the divorce, Cavallari reflected on her married life to Alex Cooper's Call Her Daddy podcast.

"It was toxic. I think period, end of story. That's all I kind of need to say."

But despite all that, she still wished her ex-husband luck in his love life:

"I hope that he finds someone, I really do. I mean, I want him happy. My kids benefit from that, you know. So I hope that he gets remarried. I mean, I really do."