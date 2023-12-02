Jay Cutler's ex-wife Kristin Cavallari names the "hottest" guy she's hooked up with: "He's hotter in person"

Jay Cutler and Kristin Cavallari’s relationship started when he asked her on a date. They got engaged a year after they started dating. While their relationship fell apart, they got back together quickly. The couple welcomed their first child in 2012 and married a year later.

Unfortunately, Cutler and Cavallari split after seven years of marriage. They’ve had three children together and have lived in Chicago and Florida. Now that they’re apart, Cavallari is discussing other men.

Kristin Cavallari revealed Jay Cutler isn’t the hottest guy she has been with

In a recent episode of her “Let’s Be Honest” podcast, Kristin Cavallari mentioned that Tyler Cameron is the hottest male she has spent time with. Jay Cutler’s ex-wife said, as written by Page Six’s Vanessa Serna:

“Tyler Cameron, and believe it or not, you guys — I know this is really freaking hard to believe — he’s hotter in person. It’s insane. It’s insane. So yeah, TC for you, baby.”

However, Cavallari clarified that choosing Cameron was based solely on looks. She also didn’t give an exact time on when they got together, but they did have an April 2022 photoshoot with Cameron for the Uncommon James jewelry line.

The photo shoot came a day after she shared via an Instagram story that she’s ready to be in a relationship. Meanwhile, Tyler Cameron's popularity surged after competing in a 2019 “The Bachelorette” season featuring Hannah Brown. He dated Gigi Hadid after his run on the reality program.

In her 2022 appearance on The Bellas Podcast, Cavallari admitted that her relationship with Cameron was purely professional. However, they touched lips in some of their photographs, and she proclaimed him to be a good kisser.

After the photo shoot, Cavallari and Cameron kept in touch as they were seen together at a New Year’s Eve party. However, their time together did not materialize into a serious relationship.

Conversely, Jay Cutler made his relationship with Samantha Robertson official last September when he posted their France photos on Instagram.

Jay Cutler’s NFL career

The Denver Broncos selected Jay Cutler in the first round of the 2006 NFL Draft. He lasted three seasons in the Mile High City before getting traded to the Chicago Bears for Kyle Orton and the Bears’ first and third-round selections.

Cutler played eight of his 12 NFL seasons in the Windy City. He led the squad to one playoff appearance, which ended in a loss in the 2010 NFC Championship Game against the Green Bay Packers.

The Bears released him during the 2017 offseason via a $2 million buyout clause. After this, Cutler retired as a player to take the job as a Fox Sports commentator. However, the Miami Dolphins signed him to a one-year, $10 million deal in time for the 2017 season, his last in the NFL.