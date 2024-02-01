It has been a busy off-season for Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders. After walking the runway in the Louis Vuitton Paris Show, he has attended the Lady Buffs games to support his sister, Shelomi Sanders.

Shedeur has also been busy at work during intense practice drills with the new Buffs recruits, including a session run by Marines. Recently during practice, he commented on the advertisements playing in the background of the Buffs training facilities, asking for compensation from the companies running them.

"Y'all need to pay. I'm tired of hearing the ads when we're practicing, y'all just send us an account, Spotify and Apple, send us one premium account." Shedeur Sanders says (from 15:55).

How Shedeur Sanders fared in FBS

Shedeur Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes arrived in the FBS in style and before long were capturing all the headlines.

The quarterback especially caught the eye, both with his sensational performances and extraordinary 'watch flex' celebrations, which quickly became a pop icon reference with NBA and NFL stars emulating it.

It was not long before his father, Deion Sanders, was asking companies for a NIL deal for his son.

“We’ve just got to get him a lucrative watch deal,” Deion Sanders said. “He can’t keep doing it for free. We got to capitalize. He is my son. We gotta capitalize on the moment, right?”

When OKC Thunder's Chet Holmgren and DJ Khaled used it, Shedeur Sanders was pretty matter-of-fact about the popularity of his celebration.

“Oh when DJ Khaled did the watch?” Shedeur said. “I don’t know, it just happened. I didn’t know it was really gonna blow up or anything like that because it was just in the moment.

"Nothing was premeditated to where I know, ‘OK, I’m gonna go do this.’ It just happened, and he just took it and ran with it.”

His opportunism has landed him in trouble as well, as he was widely criticized. His Instagram page seemed to advertise a collection of his during halftime of the game against Stanford, with his team up by 29.

The Buffs lost 46-43 in overtime, and the recriminations were immediate, with Stephen A. Smith criticizing the quarterback:

“The players got caught up in the shine their coach generated, and I’m calling out his son Shedeur Sanders, who I love, and I think has star written all over him.

"But whether it was you, or by accident and it was somebody on your social media team, you cannot have something being posted at halftime of a damn game."

Whether he courts it intentionally or it's just a measure of his personality, like his father, it's fair to say that Shedeur fully justifies his $4.7 million NIL valuation.