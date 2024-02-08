Deion Sanders has fans all across the country. One of them is Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce, who has placed a huge bet on Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes to reclaim their prime-time legacy in college football.

Despite being focused on Super Bowl LVIII against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, the $40 million worth Kelce confidently predicted an undefeated season for the Buffaloes in 2024. In response to a question about Colorado's win prediction, Kelce said:

"I’m taking Prime every single time. I’m not a betting man, but my money’s on Prime."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Colorado's return to the Big 12 in 2024 adds another layer of excitement, with challenging matchups ahead, including a season opener against FCS powerhouse North Dakota State on Aug. 31 and their Big 12 debut against Baylor the next month.

Despite a mixed start in 2023, Coach Prime has set high expectations for the upcoming season, aiming to secure a spot in the 12-team College Football Playoff.

Also read: $45M worth Deion Sanders opens up about going from rags to riches via latest IG post - “Worst paid positions in the league”

Deion Sanders protects Shedeur Sanders by recruiting 5-star offensive lineman

The Colorado HC has taken a proactive step to fortify the offensive line and protect his son, Shedeur Sanders, who faced the most sacks among quarterbacks in 2023.

Coach Prime has recruited Jordan Seaton, a five-star prospect and the nation's top-ranked offensive lineman. Many reckon Seaton could make an immediate impact for the Buffs.

Former NFL lineman Torrian Wilson, speaking to the Denver Post, expressed optimism about Seaton's readiness, emphasizing his advanced understanding of the game:

"He’s ahead of his time when it comes to understanding ‘What are we trying to accomplish with the offense?’ I think he can come in and contribute right away. ... It’s hard for freshmen tackles to do that. He’s not an average freshman.”

As Buffs fans anticipate positive changes, the success of Coach Prime's recruitment strategy hinges on whether Seaton and other additions can address the team's deficiencies.

The goal for Colorado in 2024 is clear – a Bowl season is imperative, and the impact of these recruits will be closely watched.

Also read: "He's not good enough. It's all hype", "What was the coach thinking": Colorado fans discredit Deion Sanders' new DC for the Buffaloes

Can Deion Sanders take the Colorado Buffaloes to the college football playoffs in the next season, or will the 2024 season be another disappointment? Leave your thoughts below.