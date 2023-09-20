$45,000,000 worth Deion Sanders goes on a 4-phrase trademark blitz as coach eyes business expansion after bringing $18,000,000 to Colorado in Week 1

Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders has been busy on the field leading his team to a No. 19 ranking with a 3-0 start. However, he also has been busy with his lawyers as Coach Prime has been filing some trademarks.

Trademark attorney Josh Gerben posted on social media that Sanders has filed for a quartet of trademarks and what they are to be protected for: Coach Prime, Prime Effect, Daddy Buck and It's Personal. This does not mean he has the trademarks at the moment, but Sanders is in the process of trying to have them for his personal use.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

The four trademarks are interesting as Coach Prime is a nickname he goes by but the fourth one may be difficult to obtain. Having a common phrase like "it's personal" could be tough to trademark in itself, but it will be interesting to see if Sanders is able to get these four trademarks.

What else does Deion Sanders have in plan for the future?

Deion Sanders has been busy throughout the week as he keeps having his name in the news cycle. Besides this trademark situation, Sanders led his team to a 43-35 double-overtime victory over the Colorado State Rams to improve to 3-0 on Saturday.

The Buffaloes lost star two-way player Travis Hunter during the game to a reported lacerated liver, and he is expected to be out for three weeks to recover. However, Coach Prime is not only focused on the present but also for the next season.

It was announced that Pro Football Hall of Famer Warren Sapp will be joining the Colorado Buffaloes coaching staff next season. That is going to add a huge presence as he was part of the Miami Hurricanes defense before being drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In his 13-year NFL career, Sapp won the 1999 NFL Defensive Player of the Year Award and made four All-Pro teams. He also won a Super Bowl and made seven Pro Bowls as a defensive tackle. It has been reported he will be a defensive line coach but that has not been announced by the team.

What is Deion Sander's net worth?

Forbes estimates Coach Prime's current worth at $45 million. He has been one of the biggest personalities in the sport and has a lot of endorsements, including deals with Pizza Hut and American Express.

He also has a collaboration with Blenders Eyewear where he has two sunglasses in his line. Sanders made $1.2 million from the deal in sales, and that is remarkable with a month to go in pre-orders.

How much does Deion Sanders earn at Colorado?

Sanders jumped from Jackson State to the Power Five Colorado Buffaloes in December 2022 and has built a powerhouse already. He inked a five-year, $30 million contract with the university, and Coach Prime is proving to be worth every penny.

How much did Colorado make off Deion Sanders?

With the money coming in, it seems Colorado is happy with its decision to hire Deion Sander. They have sold out the remainder of the season and continue to make money from his involvement. It is still a running total, but it is estimated that he brought in $18 million for the CU after Week 1, and the numbers keep escalating.