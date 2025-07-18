"45,000 of them were chanting F U Baker": Ex-Oklahoma QB Baker Mayfield sheds light on insane matchup against Patrick Mahomes & Texas Tech 

On Thursday, Baker Mayfield made an appearance on the "New Heights" podcast. The quarterback is gearing up for his third stint with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after leading them to the playoffs last season. During the interview with Jason and Travis Kelce, Mayfield opened up about the epic showdown between him and three-time Super Bowl champ Patrick Mahomes.
The Bucs quarterback was talking about the 2016 showdown between the Oklahoma Sooners and Texas Tech Red Raiders. Mayfield and Mahomes both went all out on the field as both teams put up a record-breaking 1,708 offensive yards.
"My first time back to Lubbock as a player was crazy," Mayfield said. "I bet 45,000 of them were chanting 'F U Baker'. You can hear it on like the TV copy. It was good. It was electric."
Mayfield then went on to heap praise on Mahomes for his electrifying performance against the Sooners. He ended the game with 734 yards and five passing TDs while completing 52 of 88 passes attempted.
"I felt like it was Oklahoma vs Pat," Mayfield added. "We had to score a touchdown every single drive in the second half. just to win the game. I'm like, 'What the hell is this?'... This sicko."
In the end, Mayfield was able to lead his team to a 66-59 victory over the Texas Tech Red Raiders. The quarterback tallied a total of 545 yards and seven passing touchdowns. That season, the Sooners finished with an 11-2 record and a Big 12 title.
Baker Mayfield once cried after his final game for Oklahoma Sooners
During his final collegiate stint in 2017, the quarterback helped the Sooners to another Big 12 title and a spot in the playoffs. However, their hopes of lifting the national championship were crushed by the Georgia Bulldogs in the Rose Bowl semifinal game.
In the postgame press conference, Mayfield shed tears while talking about his journey with the team.
"Can't believe it's over," Mayfield said. "It's been a wild ride... Being with the best coach in the country, yeah, there's a reason I'm sitting here today and there's a reason we've won three Big 12 titles in a row and then I put myslef in a good position going forward in the future... Words can't describe what its meant to me and for the other guys I hope its the same."
Baker Mayfield emerged as the Heisman winner that season. The Cleveland Browns subsequently acquired him with the No. 1 pick in the 2018 NFL draft.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fans! Check out the latest Tampa Bay Schedule and dive into the Tampa Bay Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.