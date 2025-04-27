$45M worth Deion Sanders gives a heartwarming comment after Shilo and Shedeur Sanders’ “heck of a journey”

Deion Sanders was a proud father when his sons, Shilo and Shedeur, were signed by NFL teams on Saturday. The Cleveland Browns drafted quarterback Shedeur with the No. 144 selection, while the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed safety Shilo as an undrafted free agent.

Deion, who is worth $45 million as per Celebrity Net Worth, shared a heartwarming moment with his sons, who were streaming their celebrations of making it to the NFL on Twitch.

"It’s been a heck of a journey,” Deion said.

Shilo played most of his college career under his father, while Shedeur played all four years under Deion.

Shilo began his collegiate journey at South Carolina in 2019. He played two years with the Gamecocks before transferring to Jackson State in 2021. After a two-year stint with the Tigers, Shilo transferred to Colorado in 2023, where he played for two years before entering the draft.

Meanwhile, Shedeur committed to Jackson State in 2021 and then transferred to Colorado in 2023. After playing two years with the Buffs, his No. 2 jersey was retired by the program.

Now, it will be interesting to see how both Shedeur and Shilo fare in the big league.

Deion Sanders to return to Colorado for 2025 season after Shedeur and Shilo go pro

NCAA Football: Colorado Buffaloes HC Deion Sanders - Source: Imagn

While there were rumors that Deion Sanders might leave Colorado after his sons went pro, things couldn't be further from the truth. Coach Prime inked a five-year, $54 million contract extension with the team last month that will keep him at CU through the 2029 season.

Sanders has compiled a 13-12 record with Colorado across two seasons. He posted an underwhelming 4-8 record in his first season in 2023, but went 9-4 in his second year at the helm, transforming the Buffs into one of the most improved teams across the country.

Although Sanders has lost some important players to the draft this year, he has vowed that Colorado will be even stronger next season.

