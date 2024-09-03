  • home icon
  • "4ever Mr. U": Florida State's DJ Uiagalelei fiancée Ava Pritchard dons QB merch ahead of matchup against Boston College Eagles

"4ever Mr. U": Florida State's DJ Uiagalelei fiancée Ava Pritchard dons QB merch ahead of matchup against Boston College Eagles

By Prasen
Modified Sep 03, 2024 11:42 GMT
DJ Uiagalelei with fiancée Ava Pritchard [ Picture credit: IG/@avaapritchard]

DJ Uiagalelei had luck riding on his side on Monday in the form of his fiancée Ava Pritchard. The Florida State Seminoles stepped on the field for their second game in the 2024 college football season against the Boston College Eagles.

Pritchard posted a story on Instagram with a cute caption for Uiagalelei:

"3everrrrr😘😘😘 @Mr.U."
Pritchard is a hardcore supporter of her better half. She rocked an all-black outfit with a huge Seminoles badge pinned to her coat as she proudly clicked a selfie with a friend. Have a look:

In Week 0 of the 2024 season, she traveled to Ireland to support Uiagalelei and the Seminoles, who lost 24-21 to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

Even Ava Pritchard couldn't help DJ Uiagalelei against Boston College

DJ Uiagalelei had a rough outing for Florida State against Boston College. The former Oregon State quarterback who transferred to FSU to boost his 2025 NFL draft prospects found himself in a nightmare on Labor Day night. Even Ava Pritchard cheering from the stands couldn't turn his fortunes for good.

Uiagalelei’s first half was disastrous. He could only complete just eight of 21 passes with numerous off-target throws. Mike Norvell was visibly frustrated on the sidelines while fans and analysts were in disbelief.

Uiagalelei struggled with more than just the starting position. He failed to find his form and rhythm throughout the game, finishing with 21 of 42 completions and a critical interception. The Seminoles’ offense went AWOL under his leadership, failing to convert crucial red zone opportunities.

While the team's 28-13 loss to Boston College is its second straight defeat, Norvell has a much bigger concern to solve: his QB1.

The Seminoles head into a bye week, giving Uiagalelei and the entire FSU squad time to regroup before their next challenge against the Memphis Tigers on Sept. 14 at the Doak Campbell Stadium.

Edited by Piyush Bisht
🔥 Popular
