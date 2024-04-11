5 empowering takeaways from $45M worth Deion Sanders’ book “Elevate and Dominate”

Deion Sanders promoted his book 'Elevate and Dominate: 21 Ways to Win On and Off the Field' during a March book tour. Since then, the Colorado head coach has used anecdotes and excerpts from his book to motivate those around him.

Recently, Sanders took to Instagram, sharing a page from his book entitled "COACH PRIME'S TAKEAWAYS," highlighting these five key principles for life:

When life knocks you down, get back up. The strongest steel is forged in the hottest fire. Nobody's living a perfect life- forget what you see on social media- so you're not the only one who's facing problems Show each other compassion, lift each other up, and support each other. Take care of yourself physically and don't ignore your mental health.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Sanders captioned his IG post:

"Let's Go! 21 Ways to Win On & Off The Field! Let's Elevate & Dominate #CoachPrime NYT Best Seller"

Also read: “We’re being taught how to be men too” - $45M worth Deion Sanders receives praise from Colorado crew amid intense spring training sessions

Deion Sanders motivates the buffs via his book - 'Elevate and Dominate'

Coach Prime has a penchant for fiery speeches and motivational tactics which he deploys occasionally. Leveraging his latest publication, he posed reflective questions to his players. He asked:

"In your beginning which is today, who you bringing with you? In the beginning, HUSTLE, HARD WORK, DEDICATION, COMMITMENT, TEAM, UNITY? What you bringing?"

$45 million worth Sanders (as per Celebrity Net Worth), posted a reel with another question for his players:

"Can you afford your dream? Make the sacrifice for what you say you want! Fight for what's right!"

The Hall of Famer followed up with a challenge:

"What's your dream cost? 'Cause some y'all ain't willing to give up what it costs to attain your dream. You're still smoking, you're still drinking, you're still lazy, you're still not in your playbooks."

After a disappointing 4-8 season in 2023, Sanders is determined to turn the tide in Boulder. By tapping into the lessons from his new book, he aims to develop a winning mindset and boost his team's confidence as they prepare for the upcoming Big 12 challenge.

Also read: WATCH: Deion Sanders teaches discipline by demanding entire squad to pay for leaving Colorado locker room dirty