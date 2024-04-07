“We’re being taught how to be men too” - $45M worth Deion Sanders receives praise from Colorado crew amid intense spring training sessions

Deion Sanders' philosophy, passion and charisma have a profound effect on athletes. In a reel posted by Coach Prime on Instagram, the buffs' athletes were asked the question:

"What's it like to play under Coach Prime?"

Linebacker Taje McCoy replied:

"You know the experience. The man. Just learning a new mentality about winning"

Nathaniel Watson said:

"You're taught the right ways to do things. And we're not only being taught about how to be football players but we're being taught about how to be men too," said Nathaniel Watson.

$45 million worth Coach Prime (as per Celebrity Net Worth) has had an impact on the lives of these athletes.

Offensive lineman Kahlil Benson said:

"It forces to be more of a man, for real. Take accountability for a lot of things that you don't even know you take accountability for."

Fans in the comment section also backed Coach Prime for his effect on the Colorado players.

The energy and enthusiasm surrounding Colorado's spring practices are moving along with a renewed focus on discipline. Coach Prime will be hoping that his players can back his philosophy on the field as the Buffaloes transition to the Big 12 conference.

Deion Sanders isn't convinced with Colorado's game

Deion Sanders isn't taking Colorado’s 2024 season lightly when it comes to assessing their performance during their spring training sessions. However, he’s not happy with what he’s seeing and expressed frustration with the team's disorganized display on the first day of outdoor practice.

“It's real disorganized. It's real stupid when we’re running around and don't know who to cover. It's real stupid, it looks real stupid to me.”

NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, who took over as the head coach of the Buffaloes in December 2022, is determined to steer the team towards a better season following their challenging 2023 campaign.

Despite the tough love approach, he's focused on refining the team's performance, which is more focused on the offense currently. Interestingly, that was the situation in the 2023 season as well, but Sanders has signaled potential progress amidst the challenges faced by the defense.

As the Buffaloes gear up for their spring football game, Sanders aims to channel the team's energy and motivation into tangible improvements on the field.

