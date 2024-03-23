5 star recruit Jordan Seaton reveals exact reason that nudged him toward’s $45M worth Deion Sanders’ Colorado

The arrival of Jordan Seaton at the Colorado Buffaloes was courtesy of head coach Deion Sanders. "Coach Prime" secured the services of the coveted five-star offensive tackle in December 2023, and the addition fortifies the team's offensive line.

A prospect from the IMG Academy, Seaton expressed his admiration for Sanders' direct and honest approach during the recruitment process. Unlike other coaches, Deion Sanders, who has a net worth of $45 million per Celebrity Net Worth, didn't sugarcoat his feedback but instead offered specific areas for the OT’s improvement.

“He told me I need to bend my hips a little bit more, so I’m like, 'I can work with that.' Right now, you’re trying to elevate me, and I’m not even here.

“You’re invested in me and just want me to win, and I haven’t even come to your school yet. So that kind of stood out to me the most.”

Fans were moved by Seaton's take on Sanders' methodology and his plans to succeed at Colorado. Let's have a look at what some of them had to say:

Colorado's latest OT expressed his belief that the Buffaloes offer the ideal combination of athletic opportunity and team culture.

Jordan Seaton plays GTA with Deion Sanders' son

The addition of Jordan Seaton to the Buffaloes' offensive line and his budding friendship with Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders has garnered attention, particularly their shared passion for gaming. Seaton revealed in a press conference that their favorite pastime is playing Grand Theft Auto (GTA).

“We play GTA all day and he has his thing, where he’s like I’mma spend 100K on nothing. So like we’ll go like [to] the casino on GTA…we’ll just ride around on GTA but we literally do that like every single day,” Seaton revealed. [6:52]

Despite Shedeur’s challenging debut season, marked by numerous sacks due to a struggling O-line, the team dynamics are set to change with Colorado now moving into the Big 12 conference. Seaton continued:

“I’m going block my b**t off. You know the bond that me and Shedeur have is kind of…it just makes you want to go a little bit harder.”

With Seaton's arrival and Deion Sanders' proactive approach to bolster the team, optimism is high in Boulder for improved performances in the 2024 college football season.

