It’s always entertaining when Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders is around. Recently, the Pro Football Hall of Famer, who’s worth $50 million, playfully ridiculed his son Shedeur's fashion choice during the Sanders boys' Parisian adventure for the Louis Vuitton Men's Fall-Winter 2024 Collection fashion show.

The Sanders family is always fun, be it sports or banter. Their unique sense of humor didn’t even leave the Paris Fashion Week. A captivating vlog on Deion Sanders Jr.'s YouTube channel "Well Off Media" documented Shedeur and Shilo Sanders' journey to Paris, where Shedeur's outfit stole the comedic spotlight.

During a FaceTime call, Deion Sanders mocked Shedeur's winter ensemble.

"No, what are you, a trash bag?" Sanders said.

Shilo joined in, too, and said:

“Dad, he’s losing himself, dog.”

The banter continued as Shedeur defended his $2,172 worth puffer jacket.

"I just got a puffer coat on, man, and that’s it!" the Colorado QB said.

Coach Prime continued teasing his quarterback:

“No, you ain’t carrying no purse, dog.”

Not one to be left behind, Shilo, too, made the full out of the situation.

“He’s for real about this, bro,” he said.

Shedeur defended his fashion style once more:

“This is not a purse, bro. Don’t touch, bro.”

However, the Colorado safety wasn’t leaving the matter and told Coach Prime:

“Dad, he is serious. He needs an intervention.”

Despite the playful teasing, the Sanders brothers are fully committed to their Louis Vuitton campaign. They didn’t even attend the Colorado Buffaloes' first team meeting of 2024 due to their prior plans.

Deion Sanders' sons enjoy ride to Louis Vuitton headquarters

The Sanders family's offseason adventures continued as Coach Prime's sons enjoyed their journey to the Louis Vuitton headquarters in Paris. In a recent Instagram story shared by Deion Jr., the trio, with Shilo and Shedeur Sanders in the back, enjoy a lively ride to the high-fashion destination.

Shedeur captured the scenic view while Shilo, occupied with his phone, flashed a victory sign when summoned by Deion Jr.

Arriving at the Louis Vuitton headquarters, both Shilo and Shedeur can be seen in another story, receiving directions for their upcoming shoot.

Deion Jr. managed to catch the candid conversation, adding a touch of behind-the-scenes excitement to the Sanders family's offseason escapades.

