WATCH: Deion Sanders Jr. shares fiery clip as coach prime gets his hands on freestyle music

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders has been grabbing the headlines as he embarks on a 21-day gym challenge, determined to redefine fitness for his followers. Despite multiple surgeries on his calves and thighs, Coach Prime, at 56, refuses to let age define him.

Taking his New Year's resolutions seriously, Coach Prime is aiming to reclaim his playing-day fitness and physique. In an Instagram story, he shared his rigorous workouts, accompanied by a fiery rap performance. The clip posted by IG account @uninterrupted captioned the post:

"THEY CALL HIM PRIMETIME 🗣️ @deionsanders dropping gems ‼️

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

His recent Instagram posts featured laps around the Buffs' practice pitch, demonstrating his dedication. In a recent conversation with his son, Deion Sanders Jr., Coach Prime even detailed his intense sprint routine, challenging conventional notions of age-related limitations.

Addressing past struggles, Sanders confronted critics who overlooked his hospital visits and surgeries. In a recent Instagram story by Undeterred, the two-time Super Bowl winner was seen engaging in accelerated cardio, breathing heavily but delivering motivational words to his followers.

Coach Prime's journey to recovery is not only a personal quest but also a challenge to the Buffs' strength and conditioning coaches who lost a pull-up challenge to the NFL legend.

Also read: Deion Sanders has blunt message for son Shedeur Sanders, who is preparing to bounce back in 2024 - “Let's do us and not engage in foolishness”

Deion Sanders inspires former NFL wide receiver

Former NFL wide receiver Terrell Owens, a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, is feeling the burn and expressed his gratitude to none other than Deion Sanders.

At 50 years old, well over a decade after playing his last game in the NFL, Owens has also embarked on a fitness challenge, expressing his desire to maintain peak physical condition.

In recent workout videos, Owens proudly sported an Alabama sweatshirt, engaging in intense exercises like side shuffles and backpedals. In a sincere and appreciative message, Owens credits Sanders as a significant motivator on his fitness journey.

"Hey, appreciate the motivation Prime. You already know, eh! We here to motivate, we here to inspire, we here to get back, however that may be. We doin' it. I appreciate your words of encouragement, appreciate what you're doing. Let's get it."

Acknowledging Sanders' running routine, Owens added:

"Prime, I see you out there, you runnin'; you ain't running like you want to run but you're doing what you need to do."

Expand Tweet

Coach Prime is renowned for his influence through his words and charismatic personality, both on and off the field.

Also read: $50,000,000 worth Deion Sanders shows off "Lake Prime" as Colorado HC takes blissful walk