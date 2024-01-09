$50,000,000 worth Deion Sanders shows off "Lake Prime" as Colorado HC takes blissful walk

Deion Sanders is enjoying the offseason, having some free time on his hands before preparing for the 2024 college football season. The 2023 season was difficult for the Colorado head coach, whose team struggled after winning their first three games and finishing 4-8.

Taking some of the peace therapy, Coach Prime posted a view of the famous Lake Prime on Instagram while taking a blissful walk along the way. The photo features a bright red road sign in block letters, mentioning,

"Lake Prime"

Image via screenshot

The scenic property has already hosted Colorado wide receiver Travis Hunter and his girlfriend Leanna Lenee in December. Sanders, a $50 million net-worth NFL icon, is no stranger to outdoor activities, and fishing is one of them.

Travis Hunter surprises Deion Sanders with fishing skills at Lake Prime

Recently at Lake Prime, Coach Prime was accompanied by his fishing partner and Buffs WR Travis Hunter, who surprised Coach Prime by reeling in a massive fish.

The Colorado coach shared the thrilling moment on Instagram, capturing the sheer excitement of the catch. With shouts of "Oh my God!" echoing, the video showed Hunter confidently displaying the impressive fish, weighing over 10 pounds, pulled from Lake Prime.

The interaction between the mentor and protege was an instant hit among fans. The friendly fishing competition between Sanders and Hunter added a touch of humor to the narrative, as Sanders playfully mentioned,

"I'm trying to be a good host, but tomorrow, it's on!"

Travis Hunter will be looking to build upon his great relationship with Coach Prime and reward him with an amazing 2024 season. The Colorado WR has already started training. Sharing the video on X, his father captioned his tweet,

"Love watching this video of @TravisHunterJr, posted on his father's Instagram page. His footwork is next level. This is one of the reasons @DeionSanders raves about his abilities!!"

The Buffs would be looking to shake off the 4–8 season from their minds. Travis Hunter would have a big role to play for Coach Prime if they aim to come guns blazing in the 2024 college football season.

