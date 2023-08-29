$55 million extra split for ACC teams if Stanford and Cal finally make their way to ACC: Reports

Adding Stanford and Cal to the ACC would be financially beneficial for the current schools in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

As the Pac-12 has gone from 12 schools down to four, Stanford and Cal have been vocal in trying to join the ACC. In their first attempt, they did not get enough support but have since revealed they will take little to no media rights money in the first several years.

The ACC was expected to have a call this week to vote on Stanford and Cal joining the conference. But, after the shooting at UNC, the call was postponed.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2023 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

However, once the call does happen, Stanford and Cal will likely be voted into the ACC. If the schools do join, it would bring in some money for the other schools in the conference, according to Ross Dellenger.

Expand Tweet

"ACC presidents have scheduled a call Monday night to discuss & possibly vote on adding Cal, Stanford & SMU, sources tell @YahooSports. In the presented model, expansion would add ~$55M annually for ACC to share via incentive pool as we reported last week."

Dellenger also reports that the ACC will bring in $72 million in annual additional revenue from the expansion.

Why will ACC vote yes on Stanford and Cal?

It wasn't too long ago that the ACC decided to vote no on Stanford and Cal joining the conference.

However, the schools then said they wouldn't take much money in the first few years, which enticed some schools. As well, adding them is a bit of insurance should Florida State and Clemson leave as both schools have been unhappy with the ACC.

If the ACC falls below 15 schools, ESPN can renegotiate the TV deal which means by adding Stanford and Cal, even if FSU and Clemson leave the ACC would remain above 15 members.

Will SMU also be voted in?

One of the other questions is whether or not SMU will be voted into the ACC. As of right now, all signs point to Stanford and Cal joining the ACC, but it's uncertain if SMU will get enough support.

Adding SMU would make sense to add a school from Texas to the ACC and add viewership from that region. But, as of right now, there have been no reports that SMU has enough support like Cal and Stanford do.