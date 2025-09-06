$60 million man Pat McAfee splurges $200,000 on Oklahoma fan over viral kick in College GameDay station at Norman

Pat McAfee gave away $200,000 to an Oklahoma fan, who made a 30-yard field goal on the set of ESPN's &quot;College GameDay&quot; on Saturday. This week's &quot;College GameDay&quot; is being held in Norman, Oklahoma, for the No. 18 Sooners' Week 2 clash against No. 15 Michigan Wolverines.McAfee, who is worth $60 million as per Celebrity Net Worth, gave $250,000 to an Ohio State fan when he made a field goal in Week 1 of the &quot;GameDay&quot; show in Columbus. This time around, it was OU freshman Jack Daugard who earned a six-figure prize.Here is the video of Daugard making his field goal on Saturday:Daugard's kick left McAfee's fellow &quot;GameDay&quot; panelist Kirk Herbstreit stunned, and he dropped an expletive on live television in approval of the kick.“You son of a B****!” Herbstreit said.McAfee also announced that he would be donating $100,000 to charity, along with giving Daugard $200,000. It will be interesting to see if McAfee will continue to keep his challenge in Week 3 of ESPN's &quot;College GameDay&quot; set next Saturday. Pat McAfee makes a case for Michigan QB Bryce Underwood to be the greatest freshman in college football historyESPN analyst Pat McAfee - Source: GettyOn Saturday, Pat McAfee heaped praise on Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood, suggesting that he might be the greatest freshman in college football history. “In Michigan, with its deep, beautiful history, might have the greatest freshman quarterback in the history of college ball!” McAfee said. In his collegiate debut against New Mexico, Underwood completed 21-of-31 passes for 251 yards with a touchdown and no turnovers. The Wolverines won their opening game 34-17. It will be interesting to see if Underwood can lead Michigan to victory over Oklahoma on Saturday. Also Read: Tony Pauline’s NFL Mock Draft 1.0: Arch Manning to NFC North contenders, Garrett Nussmeier swooped by AFC North team, Drew Allar heads to NFC WestAlso Read: WATCH: Viral video of Jeremiah Smith furious at Julian Sayin for major blunder during Ohio State vs. Texas showdownAlso Read: &quot;Nastiest thing ever heard&quot;: Arch Manning-LeBron James comparison from Steve Sarkisian has CFB fans roasting Texas HC