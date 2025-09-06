  • home icon
  • College Football
  • $60 million man Pat McAfee splurges $200,000 on Oklahoma fan over viral kick in College GameDay station at Norman

$60 million man Pat McAfee splurges $200,000 on Oklahoma fan over viral kick in College GameDay station at Norman

By Arnold
Modified Sep 06, 2025 16:17 GMT
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: DEC 20 CFP First-Round - Indiana at Notre Dame - Source: Getty
at McAfee splurges $200,000 on Oklahoma fan over viral kick in College GameDay station at Norman - Source: Getty

Pat McAfee gave away $200,000 to an Oklahoma fan, who made a 30-yard field goal on the set of ESPN's "College GameDay" on Saturday. This week's "College GameDay" is being held in Norman, Oklahoma, for the No. 18 Sooners' Week 2 clash against No. 15 Michigan Wolverines.

Ad

McAfee, who is worth $60 million as per Celebrity Net Worth, gave $250,000 to an Ohio State fan when he made a field goal in Week 1 of the "GameDay" show in Columbus. This time around, it was OU freshman Jack Daugard who earned a six-figure prize.

Here is the video of Daugard making his field goal on Saturday:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Daugard's kick left McAfee's fellow "GameDay" panelist Kirk Herbstreit stunned, and he dropped an expletive on live television in approval of the kick.

“You son of a B****!” Herbstreit said.

McAfee also announced that he would be donating $100,000 to charity, along with giving Daugard $200,000.

It will be interesting to see if McAfee will continue to keep his challenge in Week 3 of ESPN's "College GameDay" set next Saturday.

Pat McAfee makes a case for Michigan QB Bryce Underwood to be the greatest freshman in college football history

ESPN analyst Pat McAfee - Source: Getty
ESPN analyst Pat McAfee - Source: Getty

On Saturday, Pat McAfee heaped praise on Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood, suggesting that he might be the greatest freshman in college football history.

Ad
“In Michigan, with its deep, beautiful history, might have the greatest freshman quarterback in the history of college ball!” McAfee said.

In his collegiate debut against New Mexico, Underwood completed 21-of-31 passes for 251 yards with a touchdown and no turnovers. The Wolverines won their opening game 34-17.

It will be interesting to see if Underwood can lead Michigan to victory over Oklahoma on Saturday.

Ad

Also Read: Tony Pauline’s NFL Mock Draft 1.0: Arch Manning to NFC North contenders, Garrett Nussmeier swooped by AFC North team, Drew Allar heads to NFC West

Also Read: WATCH: Viral video of Jeremiah Smith furious at Julian Sayin for major blunder during Ohio State vs. Texas showdown

Also Read: "Nastiest thing ever heard": Arch Manning-LeBron James comparison from Steve Sarkisian has CFB fans roasting Texas HC

About the author
Arnold

Arnold

Twitter icon

Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.

Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.

Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.

In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.

Know More

Oklahoma Sooners Fan? Check out the latest Sooners depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Arnold
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications