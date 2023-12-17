$70,000,000 worth NBA and Auburn legend sends heartfelt message to Alabama QB Jalen Milroe ahead of Rose Bowl: “Good luck in the playoff”

NBA and Auburn legend Charles Barkley recently heaped praise on Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe ahead of the Rose Bowl. Barkley, whose net worth is estimated to be $70 million, expressed his pride and admiration for the 21-year-old's accomplishments.

Barkley, who witnessed Alabama's nail-biting victory over Auburn in the Iron Bowl, couldn't help but acknowledge Milroe's game-winning throw on 4th-and-31 that kept Alabama's College Football Playoff hopes alive at the time.

“I am so proud of your son for what he has accomplished,” Barkley told Milroe’s parents on The Next Round Show. “Good luck in the playoff. I’m still trying to figure out why we had a spy on 4th and 31."

Barkley dissected the defensive strategy employed by Auburn on that crucial play, but acknowledged the brilliance of Milroe's throw and the exceptional catch by wide receiver Isaiah Bond.

"I was sitting there with Takeo Spikes, and he says ‘yeah man they are rushing two guys and they got a spy like he’s going to run 31 to 41 yards’, and I’m like ‘this is the worst defensive game plan in the history of college football.’

"But you know what, your son made a hell of a throw, it was a hell of a catch, and you have to take your hat off to him. So as disappointed as I was, you have to say congratulations.”

Jalen Milroe to return to Alabama next season

Jalen Milroe is preparing to face Michigan in the Rose Bowl. The 6'2", 220-pound junior, who cemented the starting role despite being benched earlier in the season, has 171 completions, 2,718 passing yards, and 23 touchdowns. He has been a driving force behind Alabama's 11-game winning streak and SEC title.

After finishing sixth in the Heisman voting, Milroe has opted to return for his senior season at Alabama. Milroe's father, Quentin, expressed pride at his son's development.

“We’re so excited and proud of him for staying focused. He set goals for himself, and I’m amazed at how he has managed it all.”

Jalen Milroe's return for the 2024 season raises questions about the future of the quarterback position at Alabama, particularly for five-star recruit Ty Simpson.

While Milroe has solidified his starting role, Simpson's limited action as a freshman casts doubt over his future.

