$87M man Kalen DeBoer expresses gratitude on being Nick Saban's successor in Alabama: "It's a pleasure and a privilege for me"

New Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer has swiftly made his mark on the Crimson Tide program since succeeding the legendary Nick Saban. On Wednesday morning, DeBoer was spotted on the golf course participating in the Regions Tradition Pro-Am in Birmingham, taking the opportunity to embrace the enthusiastic support of Alabama fans.

Reflecting on his experience on "The Next Round" show, DeBoer said:

"Yeah, it's awesome. I mean, you just gotta embrace it. You gotta love what it's all about. And you got a fan base that just really loves Alabama football and representing Alabama football is a pleasure and a privilege for me. And so you take everything that comes with it."

He was appointed as the Alabama Crimson Tide coach after Nick Saban’s 17-year tenure in Tuscaloosa ended. On Jan. 12, DeBoer’s official unveiling as the 28th coach in Alabama history came with a lot of experience gathered from different coaching roles in Indiana, Eastern Michigan and Southern Illinois.

Kalen DeBoer boasts a remarkable 104-12 career record as a head coach across various levels, including NAIA, Fresno State and Washington. During his time with the Huskies, they had a 25-3 record in two seasons and also managed to take hold of the Pac-12 championship and appear in the College Football Playoff before qualifying for the national championship game in 2023.

Financially, DeBoer's contract underscores his significance to the Alabama program, with an annual salary of $10.875 million. His eight-year contract, valued at a staggering $87 million, firmly places him among the highest-paid college football coaches nationwide.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart comments on new Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer

Georgia coach Kirby Smart recently shared his initial impressions of new Alabama football head coach Kalen DeBoer. Speaking at the celebrity pro-am at Greystone Golf and Country Club on Wednesday, Smart, while admitting he hasn't interacted much with DeBoer yet, expressed positivity from their limited encounters.

“Don’t know much about Kalen,” Smart said. “I’ve been in a couple meetings with him, SEC head coach meetings. Been great to get to know him. Shared some thoughts in those meetings that we all share, kind of in our little head coach family, but seemed like a great guy.”

In contrast, Smart had nothing but praise for his former boss, Nick Saban, highlighting the seven-time national coach's influence on his career and character.

“Nick’s been great,” Smart said. “He’s been wonderful for my career. He’s a great man. He’s a leader in college football, he continues to do that. He’s been very supportive of me and my family.”

The anticipation for the upcoming clash between Georgia and Alabama is high, particularly with Kalen DeBoer leading the Crimson Tide. Set for Sept. 28, this matchup will showcase how DeBoer’s coaching strategies fare against the formidable roster Smart has assembled.

