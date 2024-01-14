$885,000 NIL-valued Blake Corum’s GF Makiah Shipp marks her presence as Michigan celebrates National Championship success

Blake Corum has been one of the standout performers for the Michigan Wolverines in the 2023 season. The running back had a great partnership with QB JJ McCarthy and that resulted in a national championship title for the team. And Ann Arbor has been celebrating since that moment.

The national champions returned home with the trophy and got a victory parade. Corum's girlfriend, Makiah Shipp, marked her presence as the Wolverines celebrated their Natty success. She took to Instagram to share a snippet from the celebration.

Here is the pic shared by running back Blake Corum's girlfriend, Makiah Shipp, from the Michigan Wolverines’ victory parade.

Screenshot from Instagram

Head coach Jim Harbaugh and his boys enjoyed a parade in Ann Arbor before settling into the Crisler Center for a rally. In his speech to those gathered there, Harbaugh quoted Bo Schembechler to emphasize the greatness ‘Team 144’ showed on and off the field.

Makiah had declared herself as the ‘proudest girlfriend in the world’ when her boyfriend led the Wolverines to their first national title since 1997. She has been a rock solid support behind the $885,000 NIL-valued running back, even wearing a customized Michigan-themed denim jacket to the NRG Stadium against the No.2 Washington Huskies.

A prominent youth activist, Shipp has been dating Corum since early 2022. The couple has time and again set huge couple goals for the college football world with social media posts in each other's support.

Blake Corum headed to the NFL draft

Corum has had an elite college football career. He could have declared for the NFL draft after the 2022 season. But he decided to come back to help the Wolverines take another crack at the national title after falling agonizingly short last time out.

Corum ran for 1,245 yards in 258 carries in the 2023 season as the Wolverines made their way to the national championship game against the Huskies. The team outplayed Washington and the star was again Blake Corum.

Corum is now headed towards the NFL and is expected to be a first-round pick. How high can Makiah Shipp's boyfriend go in the draft?

