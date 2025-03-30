After Bucky's interest on $54 million, Deiondra Sanders teases brother with her post on why she would enjoy most of dad's money

Deion Sanders just got paid big time. He arrived in Boulder to become the head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes in 2023. In just two seasons, Coach Prime helped the program rise from the slumps and receive national recognition.

On Friday, the Buffs announced that they are signing a new four-year, $54 million extension with Deion Sanders. This keeps him in Boulder through 2029. His son, Bucky, made a hilarious comment after the contract, joking that his father should share his wealth with his children.

"I know my dawg gone show me some love.. he wouldn't just keep this all for himself," Deion Sanders Jr. wrote.

Deiondra Sanders also decided to join in on the fun. She is currently embracing her journey into the world of motherhood after giving birth to her first child last year. In an Instagram story, she shared Bucky's post and teased Coach Prime by talking about how she and her son are now planning to move in with him in Colorado.

"Snow and I just may be in Colorado after all," Deiondra wrote.

Deiondra Sanders' reaction on Instagram.

Coach Prime is a doting father and grandfather. So he will happily accept living with Deiondra Sanders and Baby Snow together without hesitation. Deion Sanders' ex-wife, Carolyn Chambers, also admitted publicly that he will always be there as a pillar of support for his daughter.

"Being a daddy's girl is knowing that daddy always have your back. You may not see him, hear him, or understand his operations behind the scenes. But he's there. Protecting you and covering you in prayer," Carolyn wrote in an IG story she shared.

Coach Prime shares thought-provoking spiritual words with daughter Deiondra Sanders

The Colorado head coach is known as a very spiritual person who believes in the will and power of God. Earlier this month, his daughter Deiondra accepted the fact that spiritual warfare exists in this world.

This was during her tumultuous time and feud with fiancee, Jacquees and artist DeJ Loaf. Deiondra claimed that they were faking to be together to boost the sales of their latest album, which was released on Valentine's Day.

"Spiritual warfare is real," Deiondra wrote.

Coach Prime retweeted this and then shared some spiritual advice with his daughter to guide her through.

"Yes baby it is. Stay prayed up."

Both Deiondra Sanders and Jacquees want to provide the best for their son. The question that remains is whether they will take the next step in their romantic relationship and get married in the near future.

