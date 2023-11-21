After ditching Taylor Swift, Nick Saban's daughter-in-law celebrates Jalen Hurts led Eagles' splendid 21-17 win over Chiefs with IG posts

Samira Saban was all hyped up for the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football. She got the result she had hoped for. Last season's Super Bowl runner-ups finally one-upped the defending champions.

Saban celebrated the Eagles' win in the Week 11 matchup through her Instagram stories. She had even ditched her friend, Taylor Swift, for the big occasion.

Here is what Saban had to say about the Eagles' win over the Chiefs a day after sending Taylor Swift a sorry message:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Credit: Samira Saban IG

Credit: Samira Saban IG

During the game's buildup, Philadelphia's radio stations had temporarily banned Swift's music from being played. This was because of her relationship with the Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. Saban backed the decision, saying that although she loves Shift, the Monday Night clash means more to her. A lifelong Philadelphia Eagles fan, the pop star has irked the Eagles nation with her open support for the team that beat them to the Super Bowl last season. Travis' brother Jason Kelce had sent a message to Swift’s father, Scott Swift, through his podcast. The Eagles center requested him not to sway from lifelong fandom due to his daughter’s relationship with Travis.

In the backdrop of all this, the Eagles vs. Chiefs game was seen as the rematch of Super Bowl LVII. The team bounced back in the second half after trailing in the first half. Philadelphia ultimately won the game, which cements it as a firm Super Bowl contender this season.

The Eagles shut out the Chiefs after falling behind in the first half

The Eagles were down 17-7 at halftime, and it looked like another Chiefs win. But the visitor’s defense stood together and didn't let the hosts get a single point. Jalen Hurts and his offense put together big drives on the back of the defensive performance and intimately led his team to a 24-17 win.

Hurts threw for 150 yards, including an interception. But he topped it up with two rushing touchdowns while adding 29 rushing yards for his team from 12 carries. The Eagles are now 9-1 and easily the biggest contenders of the NFC first seed, giving fans like Saban big reasons to celebrate. The Chiefs suffered their third defeat of the season yet are one of the top AFC teams.