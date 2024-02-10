Auburn Tigers coach Hugh Freeze is relishing a leisurely time during the college football offseason, choosing to prioritize family.

Freeze took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his heartfelt admiration for his youngest daughter, Madison Freeze, in a post on Friday. In the picture, the coach stood barefoot next to a pool wearing a blue T-shirt with an arm around Madison, who looked stunning in a white one-piece dress.

"Love spending time with @freezemadison, you amaze me more each day I’m around you. Very proud to be your dad," Hugh Freeze wrote.

This gesture comes just after Freeze enjoyed a romantic date night on Thursday with his wife, Jill Freeze, in Palm Beach, Florida.

Freeze shared a picture from their time together and wrote:

"Date night with this beautiful lady long overdue. Great night at Mar-A-Largo."

As coach Freeze enjoys these precious moments off the field, it's evident that family holds a special place in his heart.

Hugh Freeze's daughter had amazing first year at Auburn

Even though the Tigers faced a tough end to the season, losing the Iron Bowl against the Alabama Crimson Tide, the overall 2023 college football season can be considered a success for Auburn.

When Freeze took charge in 2022 from the Liberty Flames with 12 years of coaching experience, his arrival at Jordan Hare infused positivity among the fans. Compared to the disappointing 5-7 record in the 2022 season, 2023's 7-5 record signifies notable progress.

Celebrating this milestone, Freeze's oldest daughter, Ragan Freeze, took to Instagram to reshare a post from the official Auburn Tigers account. The post featured a series of 10 pictures capturing the coach leading Auburn on the field. The caption read:

"One year in The Loveliest Village on The Plains for @coachhughfreeze! The best is yet to come #WarEagle🦅."

Ragan added her personal touch, captioning the reshared post:

"What a fun year!"

Freeze has another daughter, Jordan, who attended Auburn University.

Freeze, with a coaching record of 103-47, had successful stints at Liberty Flames, Lambuth University, Arkansas State and Ole Miss Rebels before joining Auburn.

