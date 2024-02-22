While Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer is coming to terms with his new office in Tuscaloosa, his daughter, Alexis DeBoer, is already making headlines before her potential college softball debut at Washington University.

She posted a graphic from @ncaasoftball featuring Michell Chester's (NCAA Digital Host/Reporter) Power 10 rankings after week two of the softball season.

The Huskies sit fourth, with Oklahoma University claiming the top spot. Hyping up the Washington softball team, Alexis captioned the story,

"DAWGS BABY💜💜"

Screenshot via Instagram

The original post caption read,

"The @sec is well represented with four teams in @michellachester’s Power 10 Rankings after Week 2 of the season as @ugasoftball rises to No. 2 and @lsusoftball and @mizzousoftball make their first appearances of the season."

Alexis DeBoer signed with the Huskies in November 2023. She'll play for the team after graduating from Bellevue High School. In junior year, Alexis hit 14 home runs while averaging .683.

Kalen DeBoer aiming to win the championship next season

The New Alabama coach is setting his sights high as he takes the reins of the Crimson Tide following the retirement of the legendary Nick Saban after 17 years.

DeBoer is fully aware of the expectations and seems determined to guide the Tide to championship glory in the upcoming season.

Addressing the challenge ahead, DeBoer emphasizes that the team isn't merely aiming to prove they can thrive without Saban; they are playing with a "chip on their shoulder."

While speaking on 'McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning,' he said:

“Yesterday, just being in the indoor and going through our Fourth Quarter workout, it was electric. That has made this culture what it is and gotten it to this point. They've got a little chip on their shoulder.”

The "chip on their shoulder" that DeBoer mentions stems from the Crimson Tide's defeat to the Michigan Wolverines in the Rose Bowl. As DeBoer takes charge, it will be interesting to see how the Crimson Tide will perform without the Midas touch of Nick Saban.

