Alabama LB Dallas Turner opens up about investing big chunk of $835,000 NIL value in F1 and E-Sports League

Former Alabama linebacker Dallas Turner recently told the "NFL Network" that he has not been letting his NIL money sit idle. Instead, he invested a huge chunk of it into Formula One and an E-Sports League.

He has a NIL valuation of $835,000 (as per On3) and is No. 36 among football players and No. 47 in the overall On3 NIL 100 list. The linebacker has been known to invest in various prospects in the past.

Dallas Turner the football businessman

Dallas Turner was a five-star recruit and when the Alabama Crimson Tide came calling, the factor that swayed the prospect to coach Nick Saban's side was the business end of things with a cover image of him on Forbes Magazine.

His father, DeLon, was a wealth manager on Wall Street and while speaking to The Athletic, Turner explained how the image resonated with his father.

“He worked on Wall Street, was a wealth manager for other years,” Turner said. “Seeing him and how he handled his business and the hard work he put in inspired me to get my feet wet in business when the opportunity presented itself.

"When (Alabama) sent me that edit, it was kind of surreal because my dad reads Forbes weekly. So seeing him read the magazine, then getting the edit, it’s like that can really happen in the future.”

Dallas Turner has made shrewd moves to diversify and multiply his portfolio before.

Last year, Turner joined the Avenue Sports Fund, an investor consortium led by Marc Lasry. The group's initial investment was in the US SailGP squad, which included several celebrities.

The group that purchased the team includes: DeAndre Hopkins of the Tennessee Titans; Roquan Smith of the Baltimore Ravens; Kayvon Thibodeaux of the New York Giants; soccer star Jozy Altidore; boxer Deontay Wilder; and actress Issa Rae.

“I want to blaze a trail for kids to think outside the box and my investment in the U.S. SailGP Team proves that you can start building your network even while still in school,” said Turner to On3 about his investment at the time.

The former Alabama Crimson Tide LB has NIL deals with brands like Kanewear, My Gameday Shop, B Generous and PoetrYY Finance, which is a financial platform offering account management services to student-athletes in the NIL space.

Dallas Turner is projected to be the No. 12 pick for the Denver Broncos in the 2024 NFL mock draft by ESPN.