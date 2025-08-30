  • home icon
  Alabama vs. FSU projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 1| 2025-26 College football season

Alabama vs. FSU projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 1| 2025-26 College football season

By Arnold
Modified Aug 30, 2025 18:46 GMT
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 05 Alabama at Vanderbilt
Alabama vs. FSU projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 1| 2025-26 College football season

The No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide will square off against the Florida State Seminoles in Week 1 of the 2025 college football season on Saturday. The game is set to commence at 3:30 p.m. ET from Doak S. Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Florida.

Ahead of the blockbuster Alabama vs. Florida State game, here's a look at the projected lineups for both teams.

Alabama vs. FSU projected starting lineup for Week 1

Alabama's projected starting lineup

Alabama Crimson Tide QB Ty Simpson
Alabama Crimson Tide QB Ty Simpson- Source: Getty

Here's a look at Alabama's starters on offense vs. FSU:

PositionNo.Starters
WR-X1Horton, Isaiah JR/TR
WR-Z5Bernard, Germie SR/TR
WR-H2Williams, Ryan SO
LT74Proctor, Kadyn JR
LG71Dewberry, Kam SR/TR
C72Brailsford, Parker JR/TR
RG56VanDeMark, Geno SR/TR
RT75Formby, Wilkin RS SO
TE-Y80Cuevas, Josh SR/TR
TE-H89Dalton, Brody SR/TR
QB15Simpson, Ty JR
RB26Miller, Jam SR
Here's a look at Alabama's starters on defense vs. FSU:

PositionNo.Starters
DE22Overton, LT SR/TR
NT96Keenan III, Tim RS SR
DT23Smith, James JR
WOLF4Russaw, Qua RS SO
MLB10Jefferson, Justin SR/TR
STING0Lawson, Deontae RS SR
LCB1Jackson, Domani SR/TR
SS18Hubbard, Bray JR
FS3Sabb, Keon RS JR/TR
RCB2Brown, Zabien SO
HUSKY7Jones, DaShawn RS/TR
Here's a look at Alabama's starters on special teams vs. FSU:

PositionNo.Starters
PT38Doud, Blake RS SR/TR
PK31Talty, Conor RS SO
KO31Talty, Conor RS SO
LS45Bird, David JR/TR
H38Doud, Blake RS SR/TR
PR3Mbakwe, Jaylen SO
KR3Mbakwe, Jaylen SO
Florida State starting lineup

Here's a look at FSU's starters on offense vs. Alabama:

PositionNo.Starters
WR-X0Robinson, Duce JR/TR
WR-Z15Boggs, Jayvan FR
WR-SL4White, Squirrel SR/TR
LT55Hansen, Gunnar RS SR/TR
LG67Leonard IV, Richie RS SR/TR
C51Petitbon, Luke RS SR/TR
RG76Medley, Adrian RS SR/TR
RT57Pettus, Micah RS SR/TR
TE13Pittman Jr., Randy JR/TR
QB1Castellanos, Tommy SR/TR
RB5Williams, Roydell RS SR/TR
Here's a look at FSU's starters on defense vs. Alabama:

PositionNo.Starters
LDE10Williams, James RS JR/TR
NT6Jackson Jr., Darrell RS SR/TR
RDE97Jenkins, Jayson RS JR/TR
JACK9Graham Jr., Omar RS JR
WLB31Herring, Elijah SR/TR
MLB28Cryer, Justin JR
LCB11Rawls, Ja'Bril RS SO
SS24Kirkland, K.J. RS SO
FS27Barker, Ashlynd RS JR/TR
RCB19Wilson, Jerry SR/TR
NB0Little Jr., Earl RS JR/TR
Here's a look at FSU's starters on special teams vs. Alabama:

PositionNo.Starters
PT43Chiumento, Mac RS JR
PK22Weinberg, Jake RS FR
KO22Weinberg, Jake RS FR
LS32Arnold, Mason RS SR/TR
H43Chiumento, Mac RS JR
PR12Lucas, Jaylin RS JR/TR
KR28Singleton Jr., Samuel RS SO
Alabama vs. FSU depth chart for Week 1

Here's a look at Alabama's depth chart for its offense:

PositionNo.Player 1No.Player 2No.Player 3No.Player 4No.Player 5
WR-X1Horton, Isaiah RS JR/TR8Hale, Jalen RS SO30Meadows, Derek FR
WR-Z5Bernard, Germie SR/TR11Scott, Rico RS FR3Mbakwe, Jaylen SO
WR-H2Williams, Ryan SO17Brooks, Lotzeir FR7Adams, Cole RS SO6Hampton, Aeryn RS FR
LT74Proctor, Kadyn JR73Alinen, Olaus RS SO65DeBose, Micah FR
LG71Dewberry, Kam SR/TR64Carroll, Michael FR70Sanders, William RS FR
C72Brailsford, Parker RS JR/TR55Montgomery, Roq RS SO69Ionata, Joseph RS FR
RG56VanDeMark, Geno RS SR/TR77Roberts, Jaeden RS SR50Poe, Casey RS FR
RT75Formby, Wilkin RS SO78Lloyd, Jackson FR76Anugwom, Arkel RS SO/TR52Waldrep Jr., Mal FR
TE-Y80Cuevas, Josh RS SR/TR87Lewis Jr., Danny RS JR18Pritchett, Marshall FR88Lindsey, Jay RS FR
TE-H89Dalton, Brody RS SR/TR85Sammarco, Jack SO/TR81Edwards, Kaleb FR86Knudson, Peter RS SR/TR
QB15Simpson, Ty RS JR10Mack, Austin RS SO/TR12Russell, Keelon FR
RB26Miller, Jam SR9Young, Richard RS SO4Hill, Daniel SO20Washington, Dre RS SR/TR0Dear, AK FR
Here's a look at Alabama's depth chart for its defense:

PositionNo.Player 1No.Player 2No.Player 3No.Player 4No.Player 5
DE22Overton, LT SR/TR17Collins, Kelby JR/TR31Keeley, Keon RS SO11Renaud, Jordan RS SO14Henry, Fatutoa RS JR/TR
NT96Keenan III, Tim RS SR92Beaman, Jeremiah RS FR25Mboumoua, Steve Bolo SO/TR
DT23Smith, James JR94Hill, Edric RS SO88Faga, Isaia RS FR90Simmons, London FR
WOLF4Russaw, Qua RS SO20Latham, Jah-Marien GR42Pierre, Yhonzae RS SO8Hill, Justin FR24Carter, Noah RS FR
MLB10Jefferson, Justin SR/TR41Hill-Green, Nikhai GR/TR15Johnson II, Duke FR35Sanders Jr., Abduall FR
STING0Lawson, Deontae RS SR30Jones, Cayden SO36Reese, QB RS FR26Metz, Luke FR
LCB1Jackson, Domani SR/TR9Calhoun, Cam RS SO/TR19McDonald III, Chuck FR
SS18Hubbard, Bray JR21Kirkpatrick Jr., Dre SO13Taylor, Ivan FR
FS3Sabb, Keon RS JR/TR12Mincey, Zavier SO6Howard, Kameron RS SO/TR
RCB2Brown, Zabien SO5Lee Jr., Dijon FR
HUSKY7Jones, DaShawn RS SR/TR16Morgan, Red SO
Here's a look at Alabama's depth chart for its special teams:

PositionNo.Player 1No.Player 2No.Player 3No.Player 4No.Player 5
PT38Doud, Blake RS SR/TR32Asparuhov, Alex FR95Green, Anderson RS FR
PK31Talty, Conor RS SO97Schuback, Reid RS SR98Cornelius, Tucker RS FR
KO31Talty, Conor RS SO97Schuback, Reid RS SR98Cornelius, Tucker RS FR
LS45Bird, David JR/TR52Rozier, Alex RS JR46Williams, Jay RS FR
H38Doud, Blake RS SR/TR32Asparuhov, Alex FR95Green, Anderson RS FR
PR3Mbakwe, Jaylen SO2Williams, Ryan SO
KR3Mbakwe, Jaylen SO7Adams, Cole RS SO
Here's a look at FSU's depth chart for its offense:

PositionNo.Player 1No.Player 2No.Player 3No.Player 4No.Player 5
WR-X0Robinson, Duce JR/TR6Blackwell, Gavin RS SR/TR81Moore, Elijah RS FR
WR-Z15Boggs, Jayvan FR23Loftin, Chase FR
WR-SL4White, Squirrel SR/TR10Gibson, BJ SO19Danzy, Micahi RS FR
LT55Hansen, Gunnar RS SR/TR79Simmons, Lucas RS SO
LG67Leonard IV, Richie RS SR/TR65Otto, André RS SO
C51Petitbon, Luke RS SR/TR52Thompson, Chavez FR
RG76Medley, Adrian RS SR/TR64Rizy, Jacob RS SR/TR
RT57Pettus, Micah RS SR/TR74Daniels, Jonathan RS FR
TE13Pittman Jr., Randy JR/TR18Thomas, Landen SO40Williams, Amaree SO
QB1Castellanos, Tommy SR/TR11Glenn, Brock RS SO9Sperry, Kevin FR
RB5Williams, Roydell RS SR/TR27Sawchuk, Gavin RS JR/TR12Lucas, Jaylin RS JR/TR32Kromah, Ousmane FR
Here's a look at FSU's depth chart for its defense:

PositionNo.Player 1No.Player 2No.Player 3No.Player 4No.Player 5
LDE10Williams, James RS JR/TR44Jones, Jaden RS SR/TR
NT6Jackson Jr., Darrell RS SR/TR5Lyons, Daniel RS JR
RDE97Jenkins, Jayson RS JR/TR8McCray, Deante RS JR/TR93Desir, Mandrell FR
JACK9Graham Jr., Omar RS JR7Thompson, Stefon RS SR/TR
WLB31Herring, Elijah SR/TR41Cottrill, AJ RS JR
MLB28Cryer, Justin JR20Nichelson, Blake JR
LCB11Rawls, Ja'Bril RS SO16Jones, Quindarrius JR4Lester III, Charles RS FR
SS24Kirkland, K.J. RS SO3Joseph, Edwin RS SO
FS27Barker, Ashlynd RS JR/TR1Brown, Shyheim RS SR
RCB19Wilson, Jerry SR/TR15Arnoux, Shamar FR
NB0Little Jr., Earl RS JR/TR47Hiebert, Donny JR
Here's a look at FSU's depth chart for its special teams:

PositionNo.Player 1No.Player 2No.Player 3No.Player 4No.Player 5
PT43Chiumento, Mac RS JR38Post, Ethan FR
PK22Weinberg, Jake RS FR42Reus, Brunno FR
KO22Weinberg, Jake RS FR42Reus, Brunno FR
LS32Arnold, Mason RS SR/TR60Naylor, Peyton RS SO
H43Chiumento, Mac RS JR38Post, Ethan FR
PR12Lucas, Jaylin RS JR/TR4White, Squirrel SR/TR
KR28Singleton Jr., Samuel RS SO12Lucas, Jaylin RS JR/TR19Danzy, Micahi RS FR
How to watch Alabama vs. FSU? TV channel and live stream details for 2025 college football game

The Alabama vs. FSU Week 1 game will be broadcast live on ABC, where Joe Tessitore and Jesse Palmer will call the game. Katie George will report from the sidelines. Fans can also live stream the matchup on Fubo.

Ty Simpson will start as Alabama's quarterback on Saturday, while Tommy Castellanos will start as FSU's signal-caller.

Here are the key details for the Alabama vs. FSU game.

  • Date: Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025
  • Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Doak S. Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Florida
  • TV Channel: ABC
  • Livestream: Fubo

Florida State Seminoles Fan? Check out the latest Seminoles depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

