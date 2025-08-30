Alabama vs. FSU projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 1| 2025-26 College football season
The No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide will square off against the Florida State Seminoles in Week 1 of the 2025 college football season on Saturday. The game is set to commence at 3:30 p.m. ET from Doak S. Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Florida.
Ad
Ahead of the blockbuster Alabama vs. Florida State game, here's a look at the projected lineups for both teams.
Alabama vs. FSU projected starting lineup for Week 1
Here's a look at Alabama's starters on offense vs. FSU:
Ad
Trending
Position
No.
Starters
WR-X
1
Horton, Isaiah JR/TR
WR-Z
5
Bernard, Germie SR/TR
WR-H
2
Williams, Ryan SO
LT
74
Proctor, Kadyn JR
LG
71
Dewberry, Kam SR/TR
C
72
Brailsford, Parker JR/TR
RG
56
VanDeMark, Geno SR/TR
RT
75
Formby, Wilkin RS SO
TE-Y
80
Cuevas, Josh SR/TR
TE-H
89
Dalton, Brody SR/TR
QB
15
Simpson, Ty JR
RB
26
Miller, Jam SR
Ad
Here's a look at Alabama's starters on defense vs. FSU:
Position
No.
Starters
DE
22
Overton, LT SR/TR
NT
96
Keenan III, Tim RS SR
DT
23
Smith, James JR
WOLF
4
Russaw, Qua RS SO
MLB
10
Jefferson, Justin SR/TR
STING
0
Lawson, Deontae RS SR
LCB
1
Jackson, Domani SR/TR
SS
18
Hubbard, Bray JR
FS
3
Sabb, Keon RS JR/TR
RCB
2
Brown, Zabien SO
HUSKY
7
Jones, DaShawn RS/TR
Ad
Here's a look at Alabama's starters on special teams vs. FSU:
Position
No.
Starters
PT
38
Doud, Blake RS SR/TR
PK
31
Talty, Conor RS SO
KO
31
Talty, Conor RS SO
LS
45
Bird, David JR/TR
H
38
Doud, Blake RS SR/TR
PR
3
Mbakwe, Jaylen SO
KR
3
Mbakwe, Jaylen SO
Ad
Florida State starting lineup
Here's a look at FSU's starters on offense vs. Alabama:
Position
No.
Starters
WR-X
0
Robinson, Duce JR/TR
WR-Z
15
Boggs, Jayvan FR
WR-SL
4
White, Squirrel SR/TR
LT
55
Hansen, Gunnar RS SR/TR
LG
67
Leonard IV, Richie RS SR/TR
C
51
Petitbon, Luke RS SR/TR
RG
76
Medley, Adrian RS SR/TR
RT
57
Pettus, Micah RS SR/TR
TE
13
Pittman Jr., Randy JR/TR
QB
1
Castellanos, Tommy SR/TR
RB
5
Williams, Roydell RS SR/TR
Ad
Here's a look at FSU's starters on defense vs. Alabama:
Position
No.
Starters
LDE
10
Williams, James RS JR/TR
NT
6
Jackson Jr., Darrell RS SR/TR
RDE
97
Jenkins, Jayson RS JR/TR
JACK
9
Graham Jr., Omar RS JR
WLB
31
Herring, Elijah SR/TR
MLB
28
Cryer, Justin JR
LCB
11
Rawls, Ja'Bril RS SO
SS
24
Kirkland, K.J. RS SO
FS
27
Barker, Ashlynd RS JR/TR
RCB
19
Wilson, Jerry SR/TR
NB
0
Little Jr., Earl RS JR/TR
Ad
Here's a look at FSU's starters on special teams vs. Alabama:
Position
No.
Starters
PT
43
Chiumento, Mac RS JR
PK
22
Weinberg, Jake RS FR
KO
22
Weinberg, Jake RS FR
LS
32
Arnold, Mason RS SR/TR
H
43
Chiumento, Mac RS JR
PR
12
Lucas, Jaylin RS JR/TR
KR
28
Singleton Jr., Samuel RS SO
Ad
Alabama vs. FSU depth chart for Week 1
Here's a look at Alabama's depth chart for its offense:
Position
No.
Player 1
No.
Player 2
No.
Player 3
No.
Player 4
No.
Player 5
WR-X
1
Horton, Isaiah RS JR/TR
8
Hale, Jalen RS SO
30
Meadows, Derek FR
WR-Z
5
Bernard, Germie SR/TR
11
Scott, Rico RS FR
3
Mbakwe, Jaylen SO
WR-H
2
Williams, Ryan SO
17
Brooks, Lotzeir FR
7
Adams, Cole RS SO
6
Hampton, Aeryn RS FR
LT
74
Proctor, Kadyn JR
73
Alinen, Olaus RS SO
65
DeBose, Micah FR
LG
71
Dewberry, Kam SR/TR
64
Carroll, Michael FR
70
Sanders, William RS FR
C
72
Brailsford, Parker RS JR/TR
55
Montgomery, Roq RS SO
69
Ionata, Joseph RS FR
RG
56
VanDeMark, Geno RS SR/TR
77
Roberts, Jaeden RS SR
50
Poe, Casey RS FR
RT
75
Formby, Wilkin RS SO
78
Lloyd, Jackson FR
76
Anugwom, Arkel RS SO/TR
52
Waldrep Jr., Mal FR
TE-Y
80
Cuevas, Josh RS SR/TR
87
Lewis Jr., Danny RS JR
18
Pritchett, Marshall FR
88
Lindsey, Jay RS FR
TE-H
89
Dalton, Brody RS SR/TR
85
Sammarco, Jack SO/TR
81
Edwards, Kaleb FR
86
Knudson, Peter RS SR/TR
QB
15
Simpson, Ty RS JR
10
Mack, Austin RS SO/TR
12
Russell, Keelon FR
RB
26
Miller, Jam SR
9
Young, Richard RS SO
4
Hill, Daniel SO
20
Washington, Dre RS SR/TR
0
Dear, AK FR
Ad
Here's a look at Alabama's depth chart for its defense:
Position
No.
Player 1
No.
Player 2
No.
Player 3
No.
Player 4
No.
Player 5
DE
22
Overton, LT SR/TR
17
Collins, Kelby JR/TR
31
Keeley, Keon RS SO
11
Renaud, Jordan RS SO
14
Henry, Fatutoa RS JR/TR
NT
96
Keenan III, Tim RS SR
92
Beaman, Jeremiah RS FR
25
Mboumoua, Steve Bolo SO/TR
DT
23
Smith, James JR
94
Hill, Edric RS SO
88
Faga, Isaia RS FR
90
Simmons, London FR
WOLF
4
Russaw, Qua RS SO
20
Latham, Jah-Marien GR
42
Pierre, Yhonzae RS SO
8
Hill, Justin FR
24
Carter, Noah RS FR
MLB
10
Jefferson, Justin SR/TR
41
Hill-Green, Nikhai GR/TR
15
Johnson II, Duke FR
35
Sanders Jr., Abduall FR
STING
0
Lawson, Deontae RS SR
30
Jones, Cayden SO
36
Reese, QB RS FR
26
Metz, Luke FR
LCB
1
Jackson, Domani SR/TR
9
Calhoun, Cam RS SO/TR
19
McDonald III, Chuck FR
SS
18
Hubbard, Bray JR
21
Kirkpatrick Jr., Dre SO
13
Taylor, Ivan FR
FS
3
Sabb, Keon RS JR/TR
12
Mincey, Zavier SO
6
Howard, Kameron RS SO/TR
RCB
2
Brown, Zabien SO
5
Lee Jr., Dijon FR
HUSKY
7
Jones, DaShawn RS SR/TR
16
Morgan, Red SO
Ad
Here's a look at Alabama's depth chart for its special teams:
Position
No.
Player 1
No.
Player 2
No.
Player 3
No.
Player 4
No.
Player 5
PT
38
Doud, Blake RS SR/TR
32
Asparuhov, Alex FR
95
Green, Anderson RS FR
PK
31
Talty, Conor RS SO
97
Schuback, Reid RS SR
98
Cornelius, Tucker RS FR
KO
31
Talty, Conor RS SO
97
Schuback, Reid RS SR
98
Cornelius, Tucker RS FR
LS
45
Bird, David JR/TR
52
Rozier, Alex RS JR
46
Williams, Jay RS FR
H
38
Doud, Blake RS SR/TR
32
Asparuhov, Alex FR
95
Green, Anderson RS FR
PR
3
Mbakwe, Jaylen SO
2
Williams, Ryan SO
KR
3
Mbakwe, Jaylen SO
7
Adams, Cole RS SO
Ad
Here's a look at FSU's depth chart for its offense:
Position
No.
Player 1
No.
Player 2
No.
Player 3
No.
Player 4
No.
Player 5
WR-X
0
Robinson, Duce JR/TR
6
Blackwell, Gavin RS SR/TR
81
Moore, Elijah RS FR
WR-Z
15
Boggs, Jayvan FR
23
Loftin, Chase FR
WR-SL
4
White, Squirrel SR/TR
10
Gibson, BJ SO
19
Danzy, Micahi RS FR
LT
55
Hansen, Gunnar RS SR/TR
79
Simmons, Lucas RS SO
LG
67
Leonard IV, Richie RS SR/TR
65
Otto, André RS SO
C
51
Petitbon, Luke RS SR/TR
52
Thompson, Chavez FR
RG
76
Medley, Adrian RS SR/TR
64
Rizy, Jacob RS SR/TR
RT
57
Pettus, Micah RS SR/TR
74
Daniels, Jonathan RS FR
TE
13
Pittman Jr., Randy JR/TR
18
Thomas, Landen SO
40
Williams, Amaree SO
QB
1
Castellanos, Tommy SR/TR
11
Glenn, Brock RS SO
9
Sperry, Kevin FR
RB
5
Williams, Roydell RS SR/TR
27
Sawchuk, Gavin RS JR/TR
12
Lucas, Jaylin RS JR/TR
32
Kromah, Ousmane FR
Ad
Here's a look at FSU's depth chart for its defense:
Position
No.
Player 1
No.
Player 2
No.
Player 3
No.
Player 4
No.
Player 5
LDE
10
Williams, James RS JR/TR
44
Jones, Jaden RS SR/TR
NT
6
Jackson Jr., Darrell RS SR/TR
5
Lyons, Daniel RS JR
RDE
97
Jenkins, Jayson RS JR/TR
8
McCray, Deante RS JR/TR
93
Desir, Mandrell FR
JACK
9
Graham Jr., Omar RS JR
7
Thompson, Stefon RS SR/TR
WLB
31
Herring, Elijah SR/TR
41
Cottrill, AJ RS JR
MLB
28
Cryer, Justin JR
20
Nichelson, Blake JR
LCB
11
Rawls, Ja'Bril RS SO
16
Jones, Quindarrius JR
4
Lester III, Charles RS FR
SS
24
Kirkland, K.J. RS SO
3
Joseph, Edwin RS SO
FS
27
Barker, Ashlynd RS JR/TR
1
Brown, Shyheim RS SR
RCB
19
Wilson, Jerry SR/TR
15
Arnoux, Shamar FR
NB
0
Little Jr., Earl RS JR/TR
47
Hiebert, Donny JR
Ad
Here's a look at FSU's depth chart for its special teams:
Position
No.
Player 1
No.
Player 2
No.
Player 3
No.
Player 4
No.
Player 5
PT
43
Chiumento, Mac RS JR
38
Post, Ethan FR
PK
22
Weinberg, Jake RS FR
42
Reus, Brunno FR
KO
22
Weinberg, Jake RS FR
42
Reus, Brunno FR
LS
32
Arnold, Mason RS SR/TR
60
Naylor, Peyton RS SO
H
43
Chiumento, Mac RS JR
38
Post, Ethan FR
PR
12
Lucas, Jaylin RS JR/TR
4
White, Squirrel SR/TR
KR
28
Singleton Jr., Samuel RS SO
12
Lucas, Jaylin RS JR/TR
19
Danzy, Micahi RS FR
Ad
How to watch Alabama vs. FSU? TV channel and live stream details for 2025 college football game
The Alabama vs. FSU Week 1 game will be broadcast live on ABC, where Joe Tessitore and Jesse Palmer will call the game. Katie George will report from the sidelines. Fans can also live stream the matchup on Fubo.
Ty Simpson will start as Alabama's quarterback on Saturday, while Tommy Castellanos will start as FSU's signal-caller.
Ad
Here are the key details for the Alabama vs. FSU game.
Date: Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025
Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
Venue: Doak S. Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Florida
Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.
Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.
Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.
In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.