Alabama vs. FSU projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 1| 2025-26 College football season

The No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide will square off against the Florida State Seminoles in Week 1 of the 2025 college football season on Saturday. The game is set to commence at 3:30 p.m. ET from Doak S. Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Florida.

Ad

Ahead of the blockbuster Alabama vs. Florida State game, here's a look at the projected lineups for both teams.

Alabama vs. FSU projected starting lineup for Week 1

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Alabama's projected starting lineup

Alabama Crimson Tide QB Ty Simpson- Source: Getty

Here's a look at Alabama's starters on offense vs. FSU:

Ad

Trending

Position No. Starters WR-X 1 Horton, Isaiah JR/TR WR-Z 5 Bernard, Germie SR/TR WR-H 2 Williams, Ryan SO LT 74 Proctor, Kadyn JR LG 71 Dewberry, Kam SR/TR C 72 Brailsford, Parker JR/TR RG 56 VanDeMark, Geno SR/TR RT 75 Formby, Wilkin RS SO TE-Y 80 Cuevas, Josh SR/TR TE-H 89 Dalton, Brody SR/TR QB 15 Simpson, Ty JR RB 26 Miller, Jam SR

Ad

Here's a look at Alabama's starters on defense vs. FSU:

Position No. Starters DE 22 Overton, LT SR/TR NT 96 Keenan III, Tim RS SR DT 23 Smith, James JR WOLF 4 Russaw, Qua RS SO MLB 10 Jefferson, Justin SR/TR STING 0 Lawson, Deontae RS SR LCB 1 Jackson, Domani SR/TR SS 18 Hubbard, Bray JR FS 3 Sabb, Keon RS JR/TR RCB 2 Brown, Zabien SO HUSKY 7 Jones, DaShawn RS/TR

Ad

Here's a look at Alabama's starters on special teams vs. FSU:

Position No. Starters PT 38 Doud, Blake RS SR/TR PK 31 Talty, Conor RS SO KO 31 Talty, Conor RS SO LS 45 Bird, David JR/TR H 38 Doud, Blake RS SR/TR PR 3 Mbakwe, Jaylen SO KR 3 Mbakwe, Jaylen SO

Ad

Florida State starting lineup

Here's a look at FSU's starters on offense vs. Alabama:

Position No. Starters WR-X 0 Robinson, Duce JR/TR WR-Z 15 Boggs, Jayvan FR WR-SL 4 White, Squirrel SR/TR LT 55 Hansen, Gunnar RS SR/TR LG 67 Leonard IV, Richie RS SR/TR C 51 Petitbon, Luke RS SR/TR RG 76 Medley, Adrian RS SR/TR RT 57 Pettus, Micah RS SR/TR TE 13 Pittman Jr., Randy JR/TR QB 1 Castellanos, Tommy SR/TR RB 5 Williams, Roydell RS SR/TR

Ad

Here's a look at FSU's starters on defense vs. Alabama:

Position No. Starters LDE 10 Williams, James RS JR/TR NT 6 Jackson Jr., Darrell RS SR/TR RDE 97 Jenkins, Jayson RS JR/TR JACK 9 Graham Jr., Omar RS JR WLB 31 Herring, Elijah SR/TR MLB 28 Cryer, Justin JR LCB 11 Rawls, Ja'Bril RS SO SS 24 Kirkland, K.J. RS SO FS 27 Barker, Ashlynd RS JR/TR RCB 19 Wilson, Jerry SR/TR NB 0 Little Jr., Earl RS JR/TR

Ad

Here's a look at FSU's starters on special teams vs. Alabama:

Position No. Starters PT 43 Chiumento, Mac RS JR PK 22 Weinberg, Jake RS FR KO 22 Weinberg, Jake RS FR LS 32 Arnold, Mason RS SR/TR H 43 Chiumento, Mac RS JR PR 12 Lucas, Jaylin RS JR/TR KR 28 Singleton Jr., Samuel RS SO

Ad

Alabama vs. FSU depth chart for Week 1

Here's a look at Alabama's depth chart for its offense:

Position No. Player 1 No. Player 2 No. Player 3 No. Player 4 No. Player 5 WR-X 1 Horton, Isaiah RS JR/TR 8 Hale, Jalen RS SO 30 Meadows, Derek FR WR-Z 5 Bernard, Germie SR/TR 11 Scott, Rico RS FR 3 Mbakwe, Jaylen SO WR-H 2 Williams, Ryan SO 17 Brooks, Lotzeir FR 7 Adams, Cole RS SO 6 Hampton, Aeryn RS FR LT 74 Proctor, Kadyn JR 73 Alinen, Olaus RS SO 65 DeBose, Micah FR LG 71 Dewberry, Kam SR/TR 64 Carroll, Michael FR 70 Sanders, William RS FR C 72 Brailsford, Parker RS JR/TR 55 Montgomery, Roq RS SO 69 Ionata, Joseph RS FR RG 56 VanDeMark, Geno RS SR/TR 77 Roberts, Jaeden RS SR 50 Poe, Casey RS FR RT 75 Formby, Wilkin RS SO 78 Lloyd, Jackson FR 76 Anugwom, Arkel RS SO/TR 52 Waldrep Jr., Mal FR TE-Y 80 Cuevas, Josh RS SR/TR 87 Lewis Jr., Danny RS JR 18 Pritchett, Marshall FR 88 Lindsey, Jay RS FR TE-H 89 Dalton, Brody RS SR/TR 85 Sammarco, Jack SO/TR 81 Edwards, Kaleb FR 86 Knudson, Peter RS SR/TR QB 15 Simpson, Ty RS JR 10 Mack, Austin RS SO/TR 12 Russell, Keelon FR RB 26 Miller, Jam SR 9 Young, Richard RS SO 4 Hill, Daniel SO 20 Washington, Dre RS SR/TR 0 Dear, AK FR

Ad

Here's a look at Alabama's depth chart for its defense:

Position No. Player 1 No. Player 2 No. Player 3 No. Player 4 No. Player 5 DE 22 Overton, LT SR/TR 17 Collins, Kelby JR/TR 31 Keeley, Keon RS SO 11 Renaud, Jordan RS SO 14 Henry, Fatutoa RS JR/TR NT 96 Keenan III, Tim RS SR 92 Beaman, Jeremiah RS FR 25 Mboumoua, Steve Bolo SO/TR DT 23 Smith, James JR 94 Hill, Edric RS SO 88 Faga, Isaia RS FR 90 Simmons, London FR WOLF 4 Russaw, Qua RS SO 20 Latham, Jah-Marien GR 42 Pierre, Yhonzae RS SO 8 Hill, Justin FR 24 Carter, Noah RS FR MLB 10 Jefferson, Justin SR/TR 41 Hill-Green, Nikhai GR/TR 15 Johnson II, Duke FR 35 Sanders Jr., Abduall FR STING 0 Lawson, Deontae RS SR 30 Jones, Cayden SO 36 Reese, QB RS FR 26 Metz, Luke FR LCB 1 Jackson, Domani SR/TR 9 Calhoun, Cam RS SO/TR 19 McDonald III, Chuck FR SS 18 Hubbard, Bray JR 21 Kirkpatrick Jr., Dre SO 13 Taylor, Ivan FR FS 3 Sabb, Keon RS JR/TR 12 Mincey, Zavier SO 6 Howard, Kameron RS SO/TR RCB 2 Brown, Zabien SO 5 Lee Jr., Dijon FR HUSKY 7 Jones, DaShawn RS SR/TR 16 Morgan, Red SO

Ad

Here's a look at Alabama's depth chart for its special teams:

Position No. Player 1 No. Player 2 No. Player 3 No. Player 4 No. Player 5 PT 38 Doud, Blake RS SR/TR 32 Asparuhov, Alex FR 95 Green, Anderson RS FR PK 31 Talty, Conor RS SO 97 Schuback, Reid RS SR 98 Cornelius, Tucker RS FR KO 31 Talty, Conor RS SO 97 Schuback, Reid RS SR 98 Cornelius, Tucker RS FR LS 45 Bird, David JR/TR 52 Rozier, Alex RS JR 46 Williams, Jay RS FR H 38 Doud, Blake RS SR/TR 32 Asparuhov, Alex FR 95 Green, Anderson RS FR PR 3 Mbakwe, Jaylen SO 2 Williams, Ryan SO KR 3 Mbakwe, Jaylen SO 7 Adams, Cole RS SO

Ad

Here's a look at FSU's depth chart for its offense:

Position No. Player 1 No. Player 2 No. Player 3 No. Player 4 No. Player 5 WR-X 0 Robinson, Duce JR/TR 6 Blackwell, Gavin RS SR/TR 81 Moore, Elijah RS FR WR-Z 15 Boggs, Jayvan FR 23 Loftin, Chase FR WR-SL 4 White, Squirrel SR/TR 10 Gibson, BJ SO 19 Danzy, Micahi RS FR LT 55 Hansen, Gunnar RS SR/TR 79 Simmons, Lucas RS SO LG 67 Leonard IV, Richie RS SR/TR 65 Otto, André RS SO C 51 Petitbon, Luke RS SR/TR 52 Thompson, Chavez FR RG 76 Medley, Adrian RS SR/TR 64 Rizy, Jacob RS SR/TR RT 57 Pettus, Micah RS SR/TR 74 Daniels, Jonathan RS FR TE 13 Pittman Jr., Randy JR/TR 18 Thomas, Landen SO 40 Williams, Amaree SO QB 1 Castellanos, Tommy SR/TR 11 Glenn, Brock RS SO 9 Sperry, Kevin FR RB 5 Williams, Roydell RS SR/TR 27 Sawchuk, Gavin RS JR/TR 12 Lucas, Jaylin RS JR/TR 32 Kromah, Ousmane FR

Ad

Here's a look at FSU's depth chart for its defense:

Position No. Player 1 No. Player 2 No. Player 3 No. Player 4 No. Player 5 LDE 10 Williams, James RS JR/TR 44 Jones, Jaden RS SR/TR NT 6 Jackson Jr., Darrell RS SR/TR 5 Lyons, Daniel RS JR RDE 97 Jenkins, Jayson RS JR/TR 8 McCray, Deante RS JR/TR 93 Desir, Mandrell FR JACK 9 Graham Jr., Omar RS JR 7 Thompson, Stefon RS SR/TR WLB 31 Herring, Elijah SR/TR 41 Cottrill, AJ RS JR MLB 28 Cryer, Justin JR 20 Nichelson, Blake JR LCB 11 Rawls, Ja'Bril RS SO 16 Jones, Quindarrius JR 4 Lester III, Charles RS FR SS 24 Kirkland, K.J. RS SO 3 Joseph, Edwin RS SO FS 27 Barker, Ashlynd RS JR/TR 1 Brown, Shyheim RS SR RCB 19 Wilson, Jerry SR/TR 15 Arnoux, Shamar FR NB 0 Little Jr., Earl RS JR/TR 47 Hiebert, Donny JR

Ad

Here's a look at FSU's depth chart for its special teams:

Position No. Player 1 No. Player 2 No. Player 3 No. Player 4 No. Player 5 PT 43 Chiumento, Mac RS JR 38 Post, Ethan FR PK 22 Weinberg, Jake RS FR 42 Reus, Brunno FR KO 22 Weinberg, Jake RS FR 42 Reus, Brunno FR LS 32 Arnold, Mason RS SR/TR 60 Naylor, Peyton RS SO H 43 Chiumento, Mac RS JR 38 Post, Ethan FR PR 12 Lucas, Jaylin RS JR/TR 4 White, Squirrel SR/TR KR 28 Singleton Jr., Samuel RS SO 12 Lucas, Jaylin RS JR/TR 19 Danzy, Micahi RS FR

Ad

How to watch Alabama vs. FSU? TV channel and live stream details for 2025 college football game

The Alabama vs. FSU Week 1 game will be broadcast live on ABC, where Joe Tessitore and Jesse Palmer will call the game. Katie George will report from the sidelines. Fans can also live stream the matchup on Fubo.

Ty Simpson will start as Alabama's quarterback on Saturday, while Tommy Castellanos will start as FSU's signal-caller.

Ad

Here are the key details for the Alabama vs. FSU game.

Date: Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025

Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025 Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET Venue: Doak S. Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Florida

Doak S. Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Florida TV Channel: ABC

ABC Livestream: Fubo

Also Read: WATCH: Viral video of Jeremiah Smith furious at Julian Sayin for major blunder during Ohio State vs. Texas showdown

Also Read: "Nastiest thing ever heard": Arch Manning-LeBron James comparison from Steve Sarkisian has CFB fans roasting Texas HC

Also Read: Top 10 Arch Manning memes as Texas QB gets brutally trolled for first incomplete pass vs Ohio State

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arnold Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.



Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.



Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.



In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1. Know More

Florida State Seminoles Fan? Check out the latest Seminoles depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.