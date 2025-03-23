"All my exes knew my code": Coach Prime's daughter Deiondra gets honest about her past relationships

On Sunday, Coach Prime's daughter Deiondra Sanders shared a post on her Instagram story that talked about boundaries and sharing in relationships. The post highlighted a not-uniformly held belief that sharing your phone's password is a sign of loyalty in a relationship:

Ad

"Don't date/marry someone whose phone you cannot access! What are they hiding? My wife knows all my passwords, her face and fingerprints are all added to unlock my devices. My ATM pins and security answers, and I shared them before we got married. I belive it should be like that.

"If you can't let your spouse access your phone, then marry your secrets. Life is too short to be playing hanky panky when you can be confidently wayward."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Deiondra Sanders accompanied the message with the caption:

"All my exes knew my code. I never have anything to hide," Deiondra wrote.

Deiondra Sanders' IG story

Coach Prime's eldest daughter is engaged to R&B star Jacquees. They started dating back in 2023 before getting engaged last year during her baby shower. The couple welcomed their first child together last August on Coach Prime's birthday.

Ad

Recently, Deiondra and Jacquees' relationship has been a topic of some speculation. She accused her fiancee and singer DeJ Loaf of faking a relationship to boost the sale of their new album 'F**k A Friend Zone 2', which was released on Valentine's Day.

This saw a lot of back-and-forth with DeJ Loaf coming forward to share her side of the story as well. During an appearance on Friday's episode of 'Way Up With Angela', Deiondra Sanders gave a cryptic response about her relationship with Jacquees after the host noticed that she still had her engagement ring on:

Ad

"It's in God's hand. We just letting it do what it do and trying to figure things out." (TS-31:40)

Ad

Deiondra Sanders embraces the joy of being a mother with a heartfelt post for her son

Coach Prime's daughter is enjoying her new journey into the world of motherhood. Her son, Snow, is now seven months old, and Deiondra celebrates him every day.

In an Instagram post, Deiondra Sanders shared snippets of the seven months she spent with her son. She accompanied the post with a heartwarming caption, expressing her gratitude and love for Snow:

Ad

"Embracing new beginnings and unconditional love. Snow is a reminder that motherhood comes in many forms-full of care, commitment, and endless growth. I love you Snow. The one that changed my life forever."

The entire Sanders clan has a soft spot for their new family member and it will be interesting to see if Snow ends up as a football star like his grandfather and uncles, or follows the world of music like his dad.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place