"Also, beat them 4 times": Michigan RB Donovan Edwards hilariously throws shade at Ohio State during Senior Bowl interview

Former Michigan Wolverines running back Donovan Edwards threw shade at the Ohio State Buckeyes in an interview ahead of Saturday's Senior Bowl. On Wednesday in a clip on X, Edwards talked to WKRG's Simone Eli about his past seasons, listing what the team accomplished since he joined in 2021 while taking a jab at Ohio State.

"I'll take you back from the freshman, feel me? We're in the Big Ten Championship and over 10 years, you know what I'm saying? Sophomore and beating Ohio State sophomore year, we're in another Big Ten Championship. Two-peat. Beat Ohio State again on a national championship," Edwards said (Timestamp: 0:20).

"The third year, as we said, beat Ohio State again, and then much respect to Ohio State Buckeyes. Definitely got to give it to them for the national championship. Congratulations to my boys.

"Also, beat them four times in a row, so the guys over there can't say nothing about them beating us. They ain't getting no gold pants (a traditional trophy given to Ohio State players for beating Michigan) either."

Donovan Edwards' past performances against Ohio State Buckeyes

Donovan Edwards played in Michigan's last four wins over Ohio State. He had 37 carries for 266 yards and two touchdowns against them in his career.

His best performance was the team's 45-23 dominant victory over the Buckeyes on Nov. 26, 2022. He finished with 22 carries for 216 yards and two touchdowns.

On Nov. 30, the Wolverines defeated their rivals 13-10. Edwards only had four carries for 11 yards in his final game against Ohio State. He suffered an injury in the second quarter that forced him out of the matchup. Michigan running back Kalel Mullings led the game in rushing yards with 32 carries for 116 yards and one touchdown.

Edwards will be in the 2025 NFL draft. He finished his college football career with 422 carries for 2,251 yards and 19 touchdowns.

Meanwhile, the rivalry between Ohio State and Michigan continues to get more competitive heading into the 2025 season.

Ohio State's national championship win puts pressure on Michigan next season

Despite losing to the Wolverines this season, Ohio State recovered and won the College Football Playoff national championship. On Jan. 20, the Buckeyes defeated the Notre Dame Fighting Irish 34-23 to win the title. Since their victory, fans and sports commentators like Chris "Mad Dog" Russo have questioned whether Michigan should still celebrate its win over Ohio State.

The Wolverines suffered a setback last year after winning the national championship in the 2023 season. They finished on a high note by beating the Alabama Crimson Tide 19-13 in the ReliaQuest Bowl on Dec. 31.

Fans and the media will be interested in seeing if Michigan can defeat Ohio State and compete in the College Football Playoff next season.

