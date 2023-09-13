“Always proud” - Bo Nix’s wife Izzy reacts to Oregon QB's phenomenal performance this season

Bo Nix and his wife Izzy Smoke are one of Auburn University's most beloved and popular couples. The two tied the knot last year and often post about each other. Smoke recently shared a post from Oregon football on her Instagram Stories, praising Nix for his achievement. She wrote:

"Always Proud!"

Bo Nix's Wife Applauds the QB Performance (Via: Instagram)

The post shared by Oregon football is in appreciation of Bo Nix, their quarterback. He was declared the Offensive Player of the Week. This is the fourth time he has received this distinction in his Pac-12 career. Nix's shots were shared by the team's official page on IG. It was captioned:

"Electric 🦆For the fourth time in his career, Bo Nix is the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week! #GoDucks"

Bo Nix's college football journey decoded

Bo Chapman Nix is the current QB for the Oregon Ducks. He transitioned from Auburn University to the Ducks in 2022. Born in Arkansas, Nix started his football journey with Pinson Valley High School. He accumulated over 12,000 total offensive yards and 161 touchdowns.

Nix's college journey began with Auburn University in 2019, when he played in a season opener against his current team Oregon. He led Auburn to a 9-4 season in his freshman year and was voted the SEC's 2019 Freshman of the Year. Nix made a mark in the 2021 season, winning against LSU and Ole Miss.

However, the season took a turn for the worse with Nix being benched against Georgia State followed by a season-ending injury. Subsequently, Nix's transfer to Oregon Ducks hit the headlines in 2022. He led the Oregon Ducks to a 10-3 record with 3,594 yards and 29 TDs in his first year.

Nix became the third player in the history of the league to win the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week award for three straight weeks in 2022. This is his fourth award, earned after Oregon made a 38-30 comeback against Texas Tech.

Who is Nix's wife Izzy Smoke?

Izzy Smoke and Bo Nix tied the knot in July 2022 after the QB popped the question on July 30, 2021. Izzy Smoke is the star cheerleader for the Auburn Tigers, the Auburn football team. She has blond hair with a slim frame and is often spotted donning an infectious smile.

Bo and Izzy were one of the most popular couples at Auburn. Izzy is a Christian and staunch supporter of Nix. She expresses her love and appreciation for her significant other with the sweetest IG captions and posts.

Nix and Izzy Smoke continue to remain a supertight couple as Nix continues to make strides in his professional journey, earning accolades for his second season as an Oregon Duck.