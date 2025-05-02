Amid Bill Belichick drama, GF Jordon Hudson's 64 Y/O ex-boyfriend defends her with eye-catching remarks: She is wise beyond her years"

The relationship between North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick and his 24-year-old girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, has been widely discussed in the media. Now her ex-boyfriend has jumped in to defend Hudson.

Sports social media personality Dov Kleiman posted on X that Joshua Zuckerman, Hudson's 64-year-old ex-boyfriend, defended Jordon Hudson, claiming she is "wiser" than other people her age.

“She is wise beyond her years, more than any 20-something I've ever met in my life. Narrative about her character is not fair to her,”Joshua Zuckerman said.

Zuckerman is a former business healthcare owner who has remained friends with Hudson despite their breakup. He had also defended her last year in an interview with TMZ.

Jordon Hudson and Bill Belichick have been in a relationship since 2023, and she moved to North Carolina with the head coach. There is a 48-year age gap between them.

The former flight attendant has been in the middle of a media storm after she repeatedly interrupted a Bill Belichick interview with CBS reporter Tony Dokoupil last week. The interview was about Belichick's soon-to-be-released book "The Art of Winning: Lessons from My Life in Football".

A clip of Dokoupil asking the coach how he met his girlfriend, only to be interrupted and shut down by Jordon Hudson, has become viral.

Belichick is entering his first season as the head coach of the UNC Tar Heels after a long career in the NFL.

Bill Belichick defends Jordon Hudson after interview fallout

After the controversial interview with CBS, Bill Belichick released a statement on Wednesday, defending Jordon Hudson, in which he claimed it was agreed upon that the interview would be solely about the book, and that Hudson was merely "doing her job".

"I was surprised when unrelated topics were introduced, and I repeatedly expressed to the reporter, Tony Dokoupil, and the producers that I preferred to keep the conversation centered on the book.

After this occurred several times, Jordon, with whom I share both a personal and professional relationship, stepped in to reiterate that point to help refocus the discussion. She was not deflecting any specific question or topic, but simply doing her job to ensure the interview stayed on track." Bill Belichick said in the statement.

The network responded that there were no prior conversations about limiting the interview to the book, nor having any topics off limits. The book is set to be released on May 6.

