Amid Jake Retzlaff lawsuit saga, BYU commit Brock Harris sends clear message to new recruits

Quarterback Jake Retzlaff joined the BYU Cougars in 2023. He served as the starting QB last season and led the team to an 11-2 record and an Alamo Bowl victory over the Colorado Buffaloes. However, he faced legal troubles after a woman filed a sexual assault case against him in May.

Ad

According to the civil lawsuit, Retzlaff was accused of rape by the woman identified as Jane Doe A.G. However, she has now withdrawn her case against the BYU quarterback, as per court records.

While Jake Retzlaff dealt with these allegations, the BYU Cougars and Kalani Sitake put up one of the best recruiting classes in the program's history. In April, four-star TE Brock Harris committed to playing for the Cougars.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

On Wednesday, Brock Harris shared a tweet on X expressing his excitement about BYU's 2026 recruiting class. He also shared a blunt message for the recruits, stating that joining the Cougars will lead to guaranteed success.

"Who next? @princehwilliams @TommyTofi @Jaxson_Gates0 @BraxtonTrev @salesimoa8 @Kennanpula6 @jaron_pula together we would win a National Championship! Who am I missing? Let's gooo!"

Expand Tweet

Ad

According to 247Sports, the BYU Cougars are ranked 25th in the recruiting class of 2026. Last month, they managed to secure the commitment of five-star quarterback Ryder Lyons.

Jake Retzlaff plans on transferring from the BYU Cougars

Last month, ESPN reported that Jake Retzlaff is planning to enter the transfer portal after the sexual allegations. He was reportedly facing a seven-game suspension for breaking BYU's honor code.

Ad

If Retzlaff transfers, Kalani Sitake and his team have Treyson Bourguet, McCae Hillstead and Bear Bachmeier as options on the depth chart. Last season, Jake Retzlaff recorded 2,947 yards and 20 TDs passing on the field.

Another option for the team would be to reclassify five-star QB Ryder Lyons. Despite the setbacks, Kalani Sitake is confident that the team will be able to navigate through these troubled waters.

"Every team takes on it's different identity," Sitake said at the BYU Football Media Golf Classic as per Deseret News "They start to formulate from the leaders and what the leaders expect and what they want from each other. I am looking forward to seeing how it takes shape and how it all works together. I have been really pleased with how the players are working together and the things I am seeing from them in the offseason conditioning."

The Cougars begin their 2025 campaign with a showdown against Portland State. The game is scheduled to be played on August 30 at LaVell Edwards Stadium.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Priyam Hazarika Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.



A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.



When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music. Know More